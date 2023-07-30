Matty Davis brings unique dance performance to The Momentary

Sections
Momentary hosts unique performance by Matty Davis by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
"The performance itself feels like this really beautiful movement through the whole campus," Cynthia Post Hunt, curator of performance at The Momentary, says of "Die No Die (Arkansas)." "And there's something really exciting about being led through this journey through the eyes and the movement of other artists. Also, it's this really beautiful deep dive into the details of a specific place." (Courtesy Image/Matty Davis)


Matty Davis' "Die No Die (Arkansas)" is not his first production created in the state.

Print Headline: Journey Through Time, Space

