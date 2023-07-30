"I shake it off, I shake it off," Taylor Swift sang. And boy did her fans deliver. A Swift concert in downtown Seattle last weekend shook the ground so hard that it registered signals on a nearby seismometer roughly equivalent to a magnitude 2.3 earthquake, seismologists said. "It's certainly the biggest concert we've had in a while," said Mouse Reusch of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, which monitors earthquake activity in the region. "We're talking about 70,000 people and all the music and paraphernalia associated with the concert." Seismometers can pick up ground vibrations of all types -- including from cars and stampeding cattle -- but the magnitude of the "Swift Quake" has drawn comparisons to the pro football "Beast Quake" of 2011. That seismic activity was triggered when Seattle Seahawks fans roared in celebration for a last-minute touchdown by Marshawn Lynch, a running back whose nickname is "Beast Mode." The Swift readings occurred at both of her weekend concerts and were sustained throughout. The likely cause was a combination of the music from the concert's sound system and Swift's fans -- known as Swifties -- dancing in sync with it, seismologists said. The pop megastar is four months into her Eras Tour -- a sold-out, 52-date national tour that has drawn immense crowds to hear her perform songs spanning her 10-album career.

Rapper Travis Scott has released "Utopia," his first album in five years and his first major release since 10 people died at his 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston. The star-studded, 19-track album features Beyoncé, SZA, Drake, Sampha, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Daft Punk's Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, Future, Bon Iver, James Blake, Kid Cudi, 21 Savage and many more. It spans genres -- an eclectic mix of autotune ambient ballads ("My Eyes"), ferocious bars ("Looove"), futuristic trap ("Lost Forever," "Telekinesis") and beyond. Scott's fourth full-length LP, it follows 2018's "Astroworld." In November 2019, 10 people died as a result of compression asphyxia during a huge crowd surge during Scott's Astroworld festival. A grand jury declined to file charges against Scott earlier this year. Also Friday, Houston police released files showing that some workers were concerned about the crowd conditions at the show. The 1,300-page report also includes a summary of an interview with Scott in which he said he did not hear calls from the crowd to stop the show.