Navy destroyer namesake says ‘speechless’ over honor

BATH, Maine -- Marine 1st Lt. Harvey "Barney" Barnum jumped to the ground when he came under fire during an ambush in Vietnam that killed his radio operator and commander.

Collecting himself, Barnum realized he was now the highest-ranking officer of a rifle company he'd just joined. He called in artillery and, amid gunfire, dragged the commander to safety, where he died in Barnum's arms. Then he proceeded to mount a counterattack, oversee evacuation of the wounded and lead the unit's eventual break out to rejoin the battalion.

The Medal of Honor recipient, now 83, watched Saturday as his wife smashed a bottle of sparkling wine against the bow to christen the future U.S. Navy destroyer that'll bear the name Harvey C. Barnum Jr.

He said he was speechless when he learned that a warship would bear his name. "As anybody that knows Barney Barnum knows, I've never been speechless," he joked before the event.

The ceremony Saturday at Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works was a tribute to the Vietnam War hero who during his first firefight was foisted into leadership of Marines who didn't yet know his name because he'd just joined them a couple of days earlier.

Dignitaries included Maine's governor and senators, as well as Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, who praised Barnum's humility and generosity, in addition to being a war hero who inspired fellow Marines.

Gen. Eric Smith, the acting Marine Corps commandant, called Barnum "an icon, a legend, a Marine."

In an interview, Barnum said the combat was harrowing Dec. 18, 1965, during Operation Harvest Moon. His unit was outnumbered, caught off guard and separated from the larger battalion outside the village of Ky Phu in Quang Tin Province.

The ship's namesake said he was scared like everybody else but he tried not to show it. The other Marines were looking to him, an artillery spotter, after their commander died, he said.

Streamers fly through the air after the christening of the Harvey C. Barnum, Jr. at Bath Iron Works on Saturday, July 29, 2023 in Bath, Maine.



Streamers are shot in the air as a future U.S. Navy destroyer bearing the name of Medal of Honor recipient Barney Barnum is christened at Bath Iron Works on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Bath, Maine. (AP Photo/David Sharp)



A crowd gathers to see the christening of a warship bearing the name of Medal of Honor recipient Barney Barnum at Bath Iron Works on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Bath, Maine. (AP Photo/David Sharp)



Guests arrive for the christening ceremony of the Harvey C. Barnum, Jr. at Bath Iron Works on Saturday, July 29, 2023 in Bath, Maine. (Ben McCanna /Portland Press Herald via AP)

