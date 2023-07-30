NORTH LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Major road construction working scheduled | Library book bus to hit the streets | Mayor’s youth council accepting applications

I-30 bridge work to close 2 streets

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says it will temporarily shut down two streets in North Little Rock in early-to-mid-August because of construction on the new Interstate 30 westbound Arkansas River Bridge.

Dates are not yet set, the agency said. But the department said it plans to have crews close:

Riverfront Drive (full closure) between Pine and Olive streets in North Little Rock over a weekend. Eastbound traffic will detour north on Poplar Street, east on Broadway and south on Riverfront Drive. Westbound traffic will detour north on Pine Street, west on Broadway and south on Poplar Street.

Cypress Street (full closure) between Washington Avenue and Broadway in North Little Rock for several months. Traffic will detour west on Broadway to Poplar Street, and continue south to Washington Avenue or Riverfront Drive.

Meanwhile, the transportation agency said, ongoing work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will mean the following lane closures -- about half of which affect driving in North Little Rock -- beginning Monday.

Daytime closures (8 a.m.- 5 p.m.) are:

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between Sixth and 10th streets in Little Rock (7 a.m.-5 p.m.).

I-40 frontage road eastbound (single-lane closure) to North Hills Boulevard, Exit 154, in North Little Rock.

Cypress Street southbound (single-lane closure) between Fifth Street and Broadway in North Little Rock.

Broadway (single-lane closures) between Cypress and Locust streets in North Little Rock.

Overnight closures (8 p.m.-5 a.m.) are:

I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock.

I-30 westbound to I-630 westbound ramp, Exit 139B, (single-lane closure) in Little Rock.

I-630 ramps onto and off 15th Street (full closures) between College Street and the I-630 interchange in Little Rock.

I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock.

I-30 frontage road southbound ramp to I-30 westbound (full closure) in Little Rock.

I-40 frontage road eastbound (single-lane closure) to North Hills Boulevard, Exit 154, in North Little Rock (7 p.m.- 7 a.m.)

Mobile library set to hit streets soon

The North Little Rock Library System said Friday its "Neighborhood Library Rover" -- a custom-made bus that is outfitted as a mobile library -- will be ready to hit the streets soon.

"We are focused on getting the final touches completed and looking forward to an open house and taking the library to our communities!," the library said in its August newsletter.

Applications open for Youth Council

Applications for the North Little Rock Mayor's Youth Council are now being accepted for the 2023-2024 school year.

Students must be able to attend one meeting a month and volunteer four hours from the Council calendar. Preference will be given to teenagers in the ninth through 11th grades.

An application can be requested by sending an email to nlrmyc22@aol.com. Applicants must be prepared to furnish two references who are not family. Applications from former members and new applicants are due by Aug. 12.

The North Little Rock Mayor's Youth Council Facebook page -- https://www.facebook.com/groups/4077777099/ -- has additional information.