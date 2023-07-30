Sections
WHO IS IN THE KITCHEN?

Now you’re cookin’

MasterChef contestant Jennifer Maune helps prepare meal for watch party by Cary Jenkins | Today at 3:19 a.m.
Cast members Kendal Adair, Kolby Chandler, Reagan Sydney, Sav Miles and Megan Jones at a Master Chef party on 07/19/2023 at Ben E. Keith. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

MasterChef: United Tastes of America contestant Jennifer Maune of Little Rock and the rest of the team South cast were on hand July 19 for a VIP chef dinner and watch party at Ben E. Keith in North Little Rock.

The five chefs spent the day in the kitchen preparing the three-course meal with wine pairing which included BBQ shrimp served on corn succotash and herb salad. The entree was filet mignon with a chimichurri sauce, glazed carrots and garlic mashed potatoes -- the same dinner made in the episode watched later that evening. Maune's apple spice cake with cream cheese icing and caramel drizzle, a family recipe, was served for dessert. Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits provided the wine paired with each course from the California winery Harvey and Harriet.

During the dinner and watch party cast members took turns talking about their experience on the show including their favorite Gordon Ramsay moments. Maune noted that he was "a very kind and endearing person with high expectations."

This was the first stop of the MasterChef South on Tour. The stop gave Maune's friends and family and other guests a chance to watch the Arkansas contestant in the kitchen in person.

The episode watched was "Trial by Fire: Field Challenge." Maune headed up Team Red -- made up of members of the south and midwest teams -- which won that episode's challenge.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Print Headline: Now you’re cookin’

