BASEBALL

Rangers trade for Scherzer

The opportunistic Texas Rangers, seeking an upgrade for their rotation, have finalized a deal with the New York Mets to acquire three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer. Texas is sending 21-year-old middle-infield prospect Luisangel Acuna to the Mets in the deal. Scherzer, who turned 39 on Thursday, had complained to reporters after his start Friday about the Mets' direction following the trade of closer David Robertson to Miami earlier in the week. There were complications involved in acquiring Scherzer. First, he has a full no-trade clause in his contract. Second, he has a player option for $43.3 million for 2024, which gives him, not the team, control over his future without a pre-arranged decision.

BOXING

Crawford remains unbeaten

Terence Crawford knocked down Errol Spence Jr. three times Saturday night in Las Vegas before finally ending the fight at 2:32 of the ninth round on a technical knockout to cement himself as one of the greatest welterweights in history. The fight, the most-anticipated boxing match in several years, unified the division for the first time in the four-belt era that began in 2004. Crawford (40-0, 31 knockouts) already owned the WBO belt, and took the WBC, WBA and IBF titles from Spence (28-1). Crawford also ran his KO streak to 11 matches, the second-longest active stretch. Crawford, 35, has won titles in super lightweight and lightweight in addition to welterweight, capturing the latter after moving up in 2018. The Omaha, Neb., fighter became the first male boxer to become the undisputed champion in two divisions. Spence was the aggressor early on, but Crawford sent him to the floor with a right hand with 20 seconds left in the second round. Then Crawford went after Spence, but time ran out before he could finish him off. Crawford then took control of the fight, landing several major blows, often on counters.

MOTOR SPORTS

Mayer captures first win

Sam Mayer moved from Wisconsin to North Carolina as a teenager to pursue his racing dreams more seriously with JR Motorsports. A return to his home state Saturday ended with the 20-year-old's first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in Elkhart Lake, Wis. Mayer pulled ahead for good in the next-to-last lap of a wild second overtime session to win at Road America, about an hour's drive from his hometown of Franklin, Wis. That elusive first victory came in his 72nd Xfinity start. Mayer won by 0.368 seconds over Parker Kligerman on the sprawling 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course. They were followed in order by Austin Hill, Sage Karam and Riley Herbst. The race included eight caution flags, tying a track record. The final restart occurred during a second overtime session and followed a red flag to clean up oil on the track.

FOOTBALL

Dolphins sign CB Apple

The Miami Dolphins are signing free agent cornerback Eli Apple to a one year-deal, a person with knowledge of the signing told The Associated Press. The Dolphins were in need of depth at the cornerback position after All-Pro Jalen Ramsey tore the meniscus in his left knee at practice Thursday. Ramsey had surgery Friday to repair the tear and later tweeted the procedure "went well." There is no timeline for his return yet, but he is expected to miss the beginning of the regular season. Apple started 30 games for the Cincinnati Bengals over the past two seasons. He had two interceptions and 10 pass breakups in 2021, and no interceptions and eight pass breakups in 2022.

HORSE RACING

Forte first at Jim Dandy

Forte survived a photo finish and a stewards' inquiry to win the $500,000 Jim Dandy by a nose at Saratoga on Saturday, giving Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher his record-extending seventh victory in the Grade 1 race. It was Forte's first win since taking the Florida Derby in April. He paid $3.50 to win. Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., Forte ran nine furlongs in 1:49.61 on a sloppy track. Saudi Crown was second and Angel of Empire was another half-length back in third. Disarm was fourth and Hit Show last in the five-horse field. Brad Cox trains Saudi Crown, Angel of Empire and Hit Show. The inquiry into the stretch run resulted in no change to the order of finish. Forte finished second in the Belmont Stakes on June 10, his first start back from 10 weeks' rest after being scratched the morning of the Kentucky Derby on May 6 with a bruised foot. The colt had been the morning-line favorite for the Derby. The victory was worth $275,000. Forte has seven wins in nine career starts.

GOLF

Hodges holds 5-shot lead

Chasing his first PGA Tour victory Lee Hodges shot a 5-under 66 on Saturday to stretch his lead to five strokes with a round left in the 3M Open. Hodges had a 20-under 193 total at the TPC Twin Cities to break the tournament 54-hole mark of 195 set last year by Scott Piercy. Hodges led at 8 under after the first round and a record 15 under after the second. J.T. Poston was second after a 66. Defending champion Tony Finau was another stroke back at 14 under after a 67. Hodges' best finish in 64 prior events was a tie for third at The American Express in 2022, the only other time the 28-year-old Alabama player has led or shared the lead after 54 holes.

Tough day at windy Open

Alex Cejka posted his worst score so far at the Senior British Open in windy conditions to take a one-shot lead into the final round after no player went under-par Saturday at Royal Porthcawl. The German hit a 3-over 74 in the third round to follow a par-71 and an opening 3-under 68. Cejka is at even-par overall and has a one-stroke lead over four players tied for second on 1 over, including overnight leader Steven Alker (76), Padraig Harrington (71), Vijay Singh (73) and Phillip Archer (71). Alker aced the par-3 15th with a 7-iron. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 74 on Saturday and is at 5-over 218. Glen Day (Little Rock) posted a 73 and stands at 7-over 220.

Boutier in front in France

Celine Boutier carded a 4-under 67 in the third round of the Evian (France) Championship on Saturday to increase her lead to four shots going into the final day. The 29-year-old Boutier aims to become the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013. Boutier's closest challenger is Japan's Nasa Hataoka, who posted a 68 on Saturday after rounds of 70 and 67. Minjee Lee of Australia and Brooke Henderson of Canada are joint-third, a shot behind Hataoka. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez is tied for ninth place at 4-under 209. Lopez shot a 72 on Saturday.

TENNIS

Rus earns Hamburg title

Experienced Dutch player Arantxa Rus defeated German teenager Noma Noha Akugue 6-0, 7-6 (3) in the final of the Hamburg (Germany) European Open on Saturday for her first WTA tour title. It was the first final for both players. The 19-year-old Noha Akugue was making her WTA tournament debut as a wild card in her hometown, while the 32-year-old Rus was the oldest first-time WTA finalist since 34-year-old Tzipora Obziler in Guangzhou, China, in 2007. Rus coped better with the pressure early on as Noha Akugue's play was marred by a slew of unforced errors. Altogether the teenager had 46 unforced errors, compared to 23 from her opponent.