OPINION | PAPER TRAILS Iconic Helena music shop looking to get a second lease on life

For generations of Phillips County musicians and music lovers Gist Music Store at 307 Cherry St., in downtown Helena was the place to go for a new instrument, the latest albums and singles, sheet music, guitar strings or just to gawk at the inventory and daydream of what it would it would be like to play that Fender Telecaster up there on the shelf.

The store opened in the '30s and rented jukeboxes to area businesses and developed into a full-on music shop. In his 1993 autobiography, "This Wheel's On Fire," Levon Helm, who grew up in nearby Marvell, wrote about his father taking him to a then-bustling downtown Helena on a Saturday afternoon to buy his first guitar, a Martin acoustic.

The business was run by Morris Gist, Sr., the son of the original owner, until he closed it in 2014. Gist died a year later.

For a while it seemed the store would end up like so many others on Cherry Street, empty and slowly crumbling, but Delta Magic, a new Helena-based nonprofit, has other plans. The group, founded by Drew Smith and Harvey Williams, is renting the two-story building from Morris Gist, Jr., with an option to buy in November.

The plan is to reopen it as a music shop, record store, performance space, recording studio and record label.

"It's ambitious, but we want to do it right," the 33-year-old Smith says.

Williams grew up on a farm in Lee County and opened the award-winning Delta Dirt Distillery in 2021 a few blocks north of Gist Music at 430 Cherry St. Smith is the son of former Helena Mayor Kevin Smith and the grandson of Joann Smith, who served two terms as mayor in the 1990s.

"Everybody in town grew up shopping [at Gist Music]," says Smith, who is vice president of the Helena West-Helena School Board. "If I'm working in there and have the door open, people constantly come in and tell me about their experiences and want to see the building. There is a lot of history in there."

An immensely cool discovery, he adds, is that beginning in 1951 Gist kept every receipt of sales made in the store.

"We're in the process of digitizing those so people can see their own receipt, or receipts of famous people," Smith says.

Smith taught Spanish at KIPP Delta Public Schools in Helena and then spent five years teaching in San Francisco before returning home to a place that has long struggled economically.

"People ask me all the time why I moved back here," he says.

"It's more motivation to do something even more ambitious ... this is part of a larger plan. We're not just doing Gist, we're part of this push that is going to revitalize downtown, and not just bring the buildings back, but bring the customer base back, bring the people back."

email: sclancy@adgnewsroom.com