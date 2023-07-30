



100 years ago

July 30, 1923

MADRID -- A bitter battle between the old style, serious toreadors and the new fangled "Charley Chaplin" burlesque bull fighters has developed to the legal stage. In all seriousness, a committee of veteran toreadors here announced their intention of demanding a court injunction to prevent the comic bull fighters from entering the area, on the amazing grounds of cruelty to animals. The old-fashioned, pig-tailed toreadors gravely charge their Chaplin rivals with "inflicting unnecessary suffering and pain on the animals," alleging that the antics of the burlesquors in kicking and slapping the bulls are cruel. The deadly rivalry between the two schools of bull "fighters" threatens eventually to kill the sport in Spain.

50 years ago

July 30, 1973

McALESTER, Okla. -- Armed highway patrolmen occupied the smoking ruins of the Oklahoma State Prison Sunday morning and officials said a 43-hour rebellion of more than 600 inmates was over. ... Inmates took over the prison Friday afternoon, holding 21 hostages. The last of the hostages were released Saturday and at various times during the week end the outbreak seemed ended, only to be revived.

25 years ago

July 30, 1998

Roger Walls, former head of the 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force, will spend 28 months behind bars for conspiring to extort money from a Texas man, a federal judge decided Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Stephen M. Reasoner also ordered Walls to pay $12,500 in restitution to Ernest Varnardo of Fort Worth and a $10,000 fine while serving two years of supervised release following his incarceration. ... The conspiracy to commit extortion charge also ensnared former Prosecuting Attorney Dan Harmon, who was convicted of that and four other felonies in June 1997. Harmon and Walls were charged with extorting more than $5,000 from Varnardo, who was facing drug charges in Saline County after getting caught with illegal narcotics in a traffic stop.

10 years ago

July 30, 2013

Neither the law nor the evidence supports arguments by a former Adoption Advantage owner that she should not be held responsible for wrongdoing at the now-closed Little Rock adoption agency, the Arkansas attorney general's office argued in recent court filings. Donna Gail Hight of Prairie Grove faces fines and restitution of up to $1.4 million after an April trial that determined the agency, founded by Hight's ex-husband, Ed Webb, violated the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act over a period of 3½ years. ... Webb was found in default after he failed to satisfactorily respond to Attorney General Dustin McDaniel's 2010 consumer-protection lawsuit on behalf of clients who complained the agency had taken their money but had not followed through with the promised adoption services. Webb's whereabouts are unknown. The agency failed to complete any adoptions for 48 couples from Arkansas and seven other states that the attorney general's office claims the agency scammed between February 2005 and November 2008.



