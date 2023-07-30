Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

PB millage increase voting begins Tuesday

by I.C. Murrell | Today at 4:04 a.m.
A roll of stickers awaiting distribution to early voters sits on a table at the check-in station at the Pulaski County Courthouse Annex in Little Rock.

Early voting on a millage increase election for the Pine Bluff School District will begin Tuesday and run through Aug. 7 at the Jefferson County Courthouse. Voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. each week day.

Election day is Aug. 8, when polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The purpose of the increase is to fund a $67,340,000 construction bond issue toward a new high school at the present location of Pine Bluff High School, 711 W. 11th Ave. The district has received more than $12.8 million in state funding toward the project.

Voters in the district are asked to decide for or against an increase in the millage rate to 47.7, which would be a 6.9-mill rise in the former Dollarway School District and 6-mill jump in the pre-annexed Pine Bluff School District.

According to millage information from the PBSD, for a homeowner with an appraised value of $100,000 in property, the increase would represent an extra $138 in the old Dollarway district and $120 per year in the old PBSD.

The extension of debt mills is being requested through 2053.

The deadline to return absentee applications is Tuesday, and the deadline for county-to-county transfers is Aug. 4.

Print Headline: PB millage increase voting begins Tuesday

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT