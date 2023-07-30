PB millage increase voting begins Tuesday

Early voting on a millage increase election for the Pine Bluff School District will begin Tuesday and run through Aug. 7 at the Jefferson County Courthouse. Voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. each week day.

Election day is Aug. 8, when polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The purpose of the increase is to fund a $67,340,000 construction bond issue toward a new high school at the present location of Pine Bluff High School, 711 W. 11th Ave. The district has received more than $12.8 million in state funding toward the project.

Voters in the district are asked to decide for or against an increase in the millage rate to 47.7, which would be a 6.9-mill rise in the former Dollarway School District and 6-mill jump in the pre-annexed Pine Bluff School District.

According to millage information from the PBSD, for a homeowner with an appraised value of $100,000 in property, the increase would represent an extra $138 in the old Dollarway district and $120 per year in the old PBSD.

The extension of debt mills is being requested through 2053.

The deadline to return absentee applications is Tuesday, and the deadline for county-to-county transfers is Aug. 4.