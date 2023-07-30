Physician ends public-service career

Before the advent of specialty physicians, every community had local doctors who knew their patients on a personal level, and who treated all ages with all types of conditions.

That's the type of physician Dr. Anna Redman grew up wanting to be. As she retires after 36 years in private practice, Redman of Pine Bluff believes she has accomplished that goal.

"I knew I wanted to be a doctor in junior high," she said. "I had always liked science, liked taking care of people, and I had some teachers who suggested I might enjoy medicine. But the real inspiration for me was my mom, who actually went to medical school back in the 1940's. She didn't finish because she got married, but it had a big impact on me because women just didn't go to medical school back then."

After graduating from high school, Redman received her undergraduate degree from Hendrix College, and attended the School of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in Little Rock. She completed a family practice residency at Jefferson Regional Medical Center through the Area Health Education Center, now known as UAMS South Central-Pine Bluff, and opened a private practice in 1987.

In addition to her mother, other women who had a significant influence on Redman were female physicians who had already established themselves in Pine Bluff.

"Pediatrician Lloyene Bruce-Reid was always an inspiration, so was family physician Atiya Waheed. Neurologist Sue Frigon was a little ahead of me, so she was already practicing. I had plenty of people to serve as mentors, which was nice," Redman said.

Even though she could have practiced medicine just about anywhere, it was an easy decision to stay in her hometown.

"You know, I never really thought much about staying here, but I did most of my rotations in Pine Bluff during my senior year, I loved the medical community and the program at AHEC. I realized there were lots of opportunities to do things as a primary care physician that you might not be able to do at a larger institution. I liked the people, I liked the environment and I believed there was a need, so it felt natural to stay here."

Redman's practice grew quickly, and her days have been fully booked for many years, something she calls a huge blessing.

"I've seen as many as four generations from some families. It's so rewarding to be able to walk with people through some of the hardest times of their lives, and be able to celebrate the high points with them as well. The nature of our practice has been that personal care and contact. My attitude has always been that if something's not going right, let me know and we'll try to make it better, " she said.

Now, however, after nearly four decades of seeing patients, she is ready to slow down and spend more time with her husband, Dr. John Redman, a pediatric urologist.

"He retired in 2009 -- he's a little older than I am -- and we wanted to be free to enjoy things at the same time without being so burdened with a work schedule. We do a lot of mission work and we want to do more of that, and more Bible study, and some more traveling. But it will be nice to have no job responsibilities," she said.

In addition to those types of projects, the couple will still be seen at activities around town, as well, because they have no plans to move from Pine Bluff.

Despite the excitement of starting a new chapter, there will also be some adjustments to make after seeing patients every day for so long.

"I always say that I'm going to go from talking to 25 people a day to talking to one," she said with a laugh, "so we'll see how that works out! I do consider it a great privilege and a calling to be here, helping others navigate through their health issues, emotional issues, spiritual issues .... I think that's what I'm going to miss the most."

And what part of her practice brings her the most pride?

"I feel my patients really have known that I cared, that they were not just a number. I really wanted to listen to them, to hear their concerns and problems and try to work through them together. I think they know they are loved, and I know they love me, and that's a legacy that no one can take away."

Lisa Rhodes is a communications specialist with Jefferson Regional Medical Center.­­