Port City Blues to present DK Harrell

Port City Blues Society will host a special presentation, Sounds of Blue -- Blues Along the Bayou Bartholomew, at 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The event is free for all.

The event will feature the award-winning blues artist DK Harrell. Harrell recently released an album on Little Village Records, signed with Intrepid Artists International and is now touring in Brazil.

At 7 p.m. before the concert, there will be an informal meet and greet, followed by a special Delta art exhibit and presentation on the blues and bayou culture of the region with updates on various cultural projects.

Harrell's album, "The Right Man" is receiving rave reviews, according to a news release.

"The 25-year-old blues phenomenon from Ruston, La., placed third in the 2022 International Blues Challenge and received the BB King 'King of the Blues' award from the Jus Blues Music Foundation," according to the release.

The artist has performed with recognizable contemporary blues artists Gary Clark Jr., Mr. Sipp, Tedeschi-Trucks band and Christine "Kingfish" Ingram.

In addition to the month-long tour of Brazil, Harrell is having a busy year playing at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, King Biscuit Blues Festival, San Jose Jazz Fest, Portland's Waterfront Festival and the Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise, among others.

"Harrell is dedicated to the preservation of the traditional blues created and performed by B.B. King, Little Milton and other similar great blues artists," according to the release.

"Sounds of Blue" is made possible by the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Alliance, Midtown Tire & Auto, Foster Towing, Stereo Junction, BluezArt Records and Music Warehouse.

Port City Blues Society, an affiliated member of The Blues Foundation, seeks to preserve and promote blues music and the culture of Delta blues and educate the public about the history of blues in the region. Port City Blues Society also hosts a blues jam every Wednesday from 8-11 p.m. at RJ's Grill & Bar where area musicians converge to play live blues.

For details on Sounds of Blue and Port City Blues Society, visit pc-blues.com or Facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.