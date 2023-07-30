Ranalli farm and winery anticipates Tontitown Grape Festival Aug. 1-5

The front page of Tontitown's website reads, "A Little Town, A Lot of Tradition." Grape symbolism sprawls across park signs and the local water tower, an homage to the Italian immigrants who put down the town's roots.

Real grapes used to populate the fields of Tontitown as well, but only one vineyard remains: Ranalli Farms. Chris Ranalli's grandfather came to Arkansas from Italy in 1906 and worked until he could afford a plot of land to cultivate in 1923, which makes the farm 100 years old this year. Ranalli says he learned how to grow a hundred acres of grapes from his grandfather, and he is now passing down the family knowledge.

"We're going to keep this tradition going with my grandson," Ranalli says. "I'm teaching him how to take care of all these crops. He's the best there is and learns really fast, so I'm very proud."

The pair had just finished working amid rows of ripened Mars grapes in the 90-degree heat to prepare for the annual Tontitown Grape Festival.

The festival celebrates more than just its namesake or the carnival rides and live music. It memorializes the journey of 40 Italian families to the state in 1898, led by Father Pietro Bandini, to escape sociopolitical turmoil in their home country.

The lively festival was voted America's 37th favorite 2023 summer event by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, but it all stems from a picnic in the woods during the families' first year in America. The women of the new Italian settlement prepared what little food they had for a night of song and dance to celebrate a bountiful grape harvest.

Ranalli's daughter, Heather Ranalli-Peachee, says the festival has surprisingly never lost its focus on grapes. The event has drawn larger crowds, even as the number of grape farmers has dwindled down to just one: her father.

"We grew up with him making wine in the basement," Ranalli-Peachee recalls. "He still foot-stomps grapes, but now he uses rubber boots and bleaches them first. I've foot-stomped lots of grapes."

She says the grape stomp at the festival is just for the experience -- and the purple feet. The grapes are not used for food or wine.

"I bet there's a lot of toe jam mixed in those grapes," she says with a laugh.

Ranalli-Peachee and her husband opened the Tontitown winery about two miles away from the vineyard and walking distance from St. Joseph Catholic Church, where the festival is held. The business begins preparations about six months before the festival to ensure they have enough wine and staff.

Kara Jo Engle works with Heather at the winery and was crowned Queen Concordia in 2007. Her great-aunt and mother are also former queens.

She says she is glad her neighbors without Italian roots want to share a seat at the table for the festival's spaghetti dinners. Neighbors of the original Italian settlement did not like the foreigners and burned down the church several years after their arrival.

"There was so much disagreement at that time about the Italian settlement in Tontitown, but now their kids and grandkids are anticipating coming out here and celebrating with us," Engle says.

"Even though they didn't have any original settlers here, they still feel a connection with it. Everybody comes in as strangers or friends and leaves as family."

FYI

Tontitown Grape Festival

Aug. 1 -- Carnival opens at 5 p.m.; grape stomp at 7 p.m.; music at 7 & 9 p.m.

Aug. 2 -- Carnival opens at 5 p.m.; grape stomp at 7 p.m.; music at 7 & 9 p.m.

Aug. 3 -- Museum open from 3-7 p.m.; arts and crafts fair from 3-10 p.m.; spaghetti dinner from 4:30-8:30 p.m.; carnival opens at 5 p.m.; bingo at 6 p.m.; music at 7 & 9 p.m.

Aug. 4 -- Museum open from 1-7 p.m.; arts and crafts fair from 3-10 p.m.; spaghetti dinner from 4:30-8:30 p.m.; carnival opens at 5 p.m.; bingo at 6 p.m.; music at 6 & 9 p.m.; Queen Concordia coronation at 8 p.m.

Aug. 5 -- Run for the Grapes 5K at 7 a.m.; kids' fun run at 8 a.m.; museum opens at 10 a.m.; arts and crafts fair at 10 a.m.; local musician performances at noon; carnival opens at noon; spaghetti dinner from 4:30-8:30 p.m.; bingo at 6 p.m.; music at 7 & 9 p.m.; grand prize giveaway by Queen Concordia at 11 p.m.

INFO -- tontitowngrapefestival.com