Raven Leigh-Anna Walton Patrick Thomas Tarmey

Raven Leigh-Anna Walton and Patrick Thomas Tarmey exchanged marriage vows Friday, July 21, in the Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs. Trevor O'Conner of Denver officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Stacy and Michael Sawyer of DeValls Bluff. Her grandparents are June and Joseph Griffin, also of DeValls Bluff, and Shirley and Thomas Sawyer of Hamburg.

Parents of the groom are Kathy Bryant of Chestertown, Md., and the late William Tarmey of Newburyport, Mass.

Vows were exchanged in the Crystal Ballroom at a full moon gate arch decorated with purple lisianthus, lavender roses, purple stock and hydrangeas. The aisle was lined with matching wedding flowers.

The bride wore an ivory lace fit-and-flare gown embellished with floral beading and pearls. The bodice had a sweetheart neckline and lace sleeves and the skirt extended to a chapel-length train. She carried an asymmetrical bouquet of orchids, purple lisianthus, lavender roses, purple stock and hydrangeas.

The bride's honor attendants were Christian Earl of Dallas and Kristen Miller of Denver.

Bridesmaids were Dusty Arietta of Seattle; Jamie Santos of Redmond, Ore.; Abbi Ross of Washington; and Riley Tarmey of Amesbury, Mass., daughter of the groom. They wore light blue tulle dresses with sweetheart necklines and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

The flower groomsman was Harvey Arias of Miami and serving as ring bearer was the groom's dog Kobus.

Trevor O'Connor served as best man. Groomsmen were Zak Holman of Los Angeles, Antone Santos of Redmond, and Michael Sawyer of DeValls Bluff.

A reception, also in the Crystal Ballroom, followed the ceremony. Arrangements of lavender colored wedding flowers decorated guest tables. Music was by D. Derrick Dansby.

Event painter Heather Wolfe painted live during the reception.

The bride studied dance through various dance courses and dance intensives including at Ballet Magnificat in Jackson, Miss. She was a competitor in the reality television show "Big Brother 19." She is a co-producer and a videographer on the groom's bounty hunting show "Southland Bounty Hunters" and all his film projects. She also competes in professional ballroom dancing and teaches choreography to elite competition dancers in south Florida.

The groom is CEO and owner of Internetainer Corporation and is known as Patty Mayo on his YouTube show "Southland Bounty Hunters."

The couple will live in Summerland Key and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and plan a wedding trip to Bora Bora.