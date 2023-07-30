Sections
Real estate transactions

Today at 2:25 a.m.

Spring Valley's Best Living, LLC; J & R Park Place of Little Rock, LLC; JDGN Investors Little Rock, LLC to EPH 40, LLC; EPH 25, LLC, 8701 Interstate 30 Frontage Road, Little Rock. Pt SW NE & Pt SE NE 36-1N-13W, $12,800,000.

Wab Ventures, Inc. to Swami Hotel Properties, LLC, L3, Chenal/Kanis, $3,900,000.

Double Vision Management, Co. to Pratt Road Storage (AR), LLC, Pt NW SE 22-1S-12W, $3,490,000.

Oakwood Properties, Inc. to Oak And Cedar, LLC, L6 B3, Oakwood Place; Pt SW 32-2N-12W, $1,357,885.

Han Y. Cho to 12106 Sardis Xspress, LLC, 12106 Sardis Road, Mabelvale. Pt NE NW 15-1S-13W, $1,100,000.

Highway 10 Corner, LLC to Foxden Capital, LLC, L1RA, Chenal Valley Commercial Phase 2, $1,013,108.

Robert M. Betchley; Kathleen M. Betchley to Philip S. Clifford; Miriam L. Clifford, 45 Falstone Drive, Little Rock. L19 B136, Chenal Valley, $1,000,000.

Ernest J. Peters; Donna M. Peters to Michael Keith Moore; Michael Keith Moore Trust, 43 Vigne Blvd., Little Rock. L23 B83, Chenal Valley, $925,000.

HBH Builders, Inc. to Gregory William Albert; Denise Lynn Albert, 6530 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock. L24 B2, Hollywood, $925,000.

David C. Perry; Ellen K. Perry to Tara Hendrickson Rahmlow; Adam Rahmlow, 9905 Ark. 161 South, Scott. Tract 6, Cottonwood Estates Unrecorded, $915,000.

Bryan C. Sanders; Sarah H. Sanders to Evan A. Amaya; Sharai C. Amaya, 187 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock. L20 B33, Pleasant Valley, $815,000.

Dtof AR, LLC to Meadows Timber, LLC, Pt Sections 19 & 30 2S-11W, $789,711.

Byron Wilkes; Allison Wilkes to Evan Newbolt; Erin Newbolt, 2 Broadview Terrace, Little Rock. L2, Broadview Terrace, $730,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to Central Arkansas Water, Pt NE SE & Pt N/2 SE SE 24-3N-16W, $727,200.

Rachel Jones; David Backstedt to Nathan Thomas Falls, 5120 R St., Little Rock. L19 B1, McGehee, $720,000.

Village at BX, LLC to Eckart Real Estate Holdings, LLC, L5, Village at Brodie Creek, $705,672.

Smith Family Revocable Trust to Sidney Leasure Branson; Ryan Brandon, 8 Glenridge Road, Little Rock. L88, Robinwood, $680,000.

Larry Kyle Behnke to Stanton Mobile Home Park, LLC, 8485 Stanton Road, Little Rock. Pt NW SE 31-1N-12W, $625,000.

Daniel E. Eldridge; Elizabeth B. A. Eldridge to Nicholas G. Patterson; Shelby M. Patterson, 306 Linwood Court, Little Rock. L14 B1, Crystal Court, $620,000.

Nicolas Moore; Laura Dillon to Shelby R. Smith; Brandon L. Smith, 15125 Szymanski Road, North Little Rock. Pt NE SE 13-3N-13W, $580,000.

ASBE Real Estate, LLC to D&J Commercial, LLC, 1805 West 37th St., North Little Rock. L4, Shilcott's Commercial Annex, $545,000.

Jim Byrd; The Dennis C. Belden Revocable Trust to James Barnhart; Junae Barnhart, 315 Commentry Way, Little Rock. L2 B81, Chenal Valley, $540,000.

Jason Pickering; Kara Pickering to Jignesh Modi; Niketa Modi, 2007 Wellington Plantation Drive, Little Rock. L3 B15, The Villages of Wellington, $537,000.

Anchor Acquisitions, LLC to David Finnie, L54R, Osage Terrace, $535,000.

Danish Abbaso; Hani Mannan to Ahmad J. Yousaf, L18 B18, The Villages of Wellington, $500,000.

Sunita Rehmatullah; Rehim Rehmatullah to Logan Clark 68 Tournay Circle, Little Rock. L37 B68, Chenal Valley $499,000.

Melvin Motal; Marcia Motal to Dylan Lee Trujillo; Kathryn June Trujillo, 411 Sienna Lake Drive, Little Rock. L6 B6, Sienna Lake, $485,000.

John Wright Construction Co., Inc. to Van Buren Wesley; Alma M Partman-Wesley, 102 Corniche Lane, Maumelle. L1748, The Country Club of Arkansas Phase 24B, $480,000.

Mohammad Pakravan; Hashemi Atosa to Keith Liesmann, 12 Tournay Circle, Little Rock. L6 B68, Chenal Valley, $480,000.

Arkansas Specialty Woods, LLC to Snow Leopard, LLC, Pt SE SE 2-1N-12W, $465,000.

Kevin L. Wells; Karin W. Smith; The Gail N. Wells Revocable Trust to Marlo Parker; Jordan Parker, 3721 Foxcroft Road, Little Rock. L254, Foxcroft 5th, $452,500.

Michael H. Regauld; Sherron E. Regauld; The Regauld Family Trust to Noah Drake Moudy; Natalie Means Moudy; The NNM Trust, L20 B48, Chenal Valley, $441,000.

Sidney L. Branson; Sidney Leasure; Ryan Branson to Marion R. Grant, 21 Mockingbird Lane, Little Rock. L530, Kingwood Place, $440,000.

Iman J. Boston to Jainil J. Shah, 4 Copper Circle, Little Rock. L86 B2, Copper Run Phase I, $439,900.

Vernice Waktins; Estate of Doris Nichols (dec'd) to Vernice Watkins; Margaret Bell Shannon; Joyce M. Deloney; Angela Foster; Glynis Lawson; Vonder Stewart, L703, River Market Tower HPR, $430,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Chandra Abirami Balasubramaniapandian; Ramkumar Sundar, 31 Saffron Circle, Little Rock. L29 B2, Parkside at Wildwood, $425,000.

David J. Trigg; Laura B. Trigg to Conor H. Smith, 6 Cobblestone Way, Little Rock. L19, The Ranch, $425,000.

Shelby R. Smith; Shelby R. Mohs; Brandon L. Smith to Richard Garretson; Tiffany Garretson, 6119 W. Partridge Lane, North Little Rock. Pt NW 30-3N-12W, $420,000.

Coburn Construction, LLC to Christine Marie Abbeduto; Kate Dolan, 214 Copper Way, Little Rock. L21 B4, Copper Run Phase II, $410,000.

Benjamin A. Buchanan; Kathryn R. Buchanan to Randi McLemore, 7 Fox Chapel Court, Little Rock. L56, Pulaski Heights Phase I, $410,000.

Blake Babbs; Noelle Babbs to Wesley Aaron Hymer; Julia Beth Hymer, 32 Chatel Drive, Little Rock. L49 B19, Chenal Valley, $405,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc. to Jaimie M. Flor, 131 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock. L33 B1, Woodlands Park, $402,500.

Bruce Engel Construction, Inc. to Rogina H. Doiron; Donald Ry Doiron, 9880 Meadow Creek Drive, Sherwood. L5, Millers Glen Phase 8, $390,000.

Copestone Investments, Inc., to LaMonica Dailey, 13550 Smarty Jones Drive, Scott. L184, Ashley Downs Phase I, $366,500.

Dwayne Maynard; Crystal Maynard to Susej Krisann Thompson 6 Cove Drive, Maumelle. L16, Edgewater Phase II, $355,000.

Mark A. Blaylock; Terri L. Blaylock to Sara Wyatt, L174, Edgewater Phase II, $348,000.

Donny Randle, Jr. to Amy Brotman, 221 East 16th St., Little Rock. L12 B18, Kitchens Replat, $342,500.

Lily Vinson to Taiana Puntarelli; Carlo Gregorio Puntarelli, 315 Rock St., Unit 1109, Little Rock. Unit 1109, River Market Tower HPR, $337,500.

Diane L. Tait to Lynn B. Mayhan; R & B Trust, Apt. 6, Sheraton Court HPR, $335,000.

Jack Richard McCollum; The Jack Richard McCollum Trust to Lorie A. Johnson; The Lorie A. Johnson Revocable Trust, L19 B3, Lakewood Northeast, $330,000.

Frank Herring; Ashley Herring to David Rice, 5804 Hummingbird Lane, Jacksonville. L20, Northlake Phase XIII-A, $321,000.

Scott B. Knox; Susan D. Knox; Susan D. Flake; Ralph And Shirley Knox Joint Trust to JoAnn Prince, 7901 Austin Gardens Court, Sherwood. L22, Austin Gardens, $315,000.

Lindsey Childress; Aaron Childress to Undra Richardson, 8 Ozark Drive, Maumelle. L199, Edgewater Phase II, $310,000.

RHT Holdings, LLC to Julia Carol Benafield, 132 Cambridge Place Drive, Little Rock. Apt. 132, Cambridge Place HPR, $306,000.

Marvin D. Jeter; Charlotte M. Copeland to Donald O. Law; Linda S. Law, L111, Waterside Replat, $300,000.

David J. Jacobs; Rachel Jacobs to Hunter Duain Sims; Mariella P. Booth, 509 Avery Drive, North Little Rock. L59, Village East, $295,000.

Gary P. Thornton; Mary K. Thornton (dec'd) to Adara A. Newsome; David A. Newsome, 3513 McCord Drive, North Little Rock. L15 B54, Lakewood, $295,000.

Zachary Reinhart to Jeffrey Arthur Mosley; Jolie Giroir Mosley, L181, Silver Creek Phase V, $293,000.

Brady Home Demonstration Club of Pulaski County to The Apostolic Sanctuary of Little Rock, 201 S. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. L2, Brady Home Demonstration Club Replat, $290,000.

Donald Ray Doiron; Rogina H. Doiron to Boise E. Spaight; Margaret Spaight, L79 B2, Gap Creek, $288,000.

Staging By Anne, LLC to Matthew Bennett, 322 Fairfax Drive, Little Rock. L5 B7, Midland Hills, $284,000.

Willie J. Randall; Tina Randall-Sobbins to Michael Snell, 108 Granite Cove, Sherwood. L21 B9, Stonehill Phase II, $283,000.

David Lee Blessinger to Yitzchak Ben Avraham; Parisa Tamanaic, L39 B2, Gap Creek, $280,000.

Charles Anderson Homes, LLC to Christine Ruth Gunther, L5G, Northlake Gardens, $279,000.

Teiraney Lasha Ousley; Gregory Hampton, Jr. to Benjamin Criswell; Isabella Criswell, 4100 Sam Peck Road, Little Rock. L408, Pleasant View Phase IV-C, $277,000.

Barrett James Burger to Chase Green; Elizabeth Baker, 301 Ash St., Little Rock. L7 B3, Glendale, $275,000.

Peter Louis Biagioni; Biagioni Joint Revocable Trust to Sateesh Jayappa, 15 Varennes Court, Little Rock. L4 B98, Chenal Valley, $265,000.

Michael Callahan to Ashley Crockett; Hunter Crockett, 38 Garden Oaks Drive, Maumelle. L22 Garden Oaks, $261,500.

Francisco Quijano, Jr; Abijah Kratochvil to Ryan Watson 12516 Woodbury Drive, Little Rock. L34 B7, Cherry Creek, $261,000.

Mark Allen Vandyne; Catherine Ann Vandyne to Hannah E. Owens; Gavin L. Hurst, 1902 Hasbrook Court, North Little Rock. L7 B5, Summerwood, $261,000.

Cory Townley; Mara Townley; Daun Davidson; Thomas A. Ray to Svetla Dimotrova; John Tyler Fox, 512 N. Beverly Ave., Sherwood. L8 B10, Country Club Park, $260,000.

Trent Crow; Katherine Crow to Boaz Tjhin; Ester Ng; Gia Revocable Trust, 12816 Misty Creek Drive, Little Rock. L24 B8, Cherry Creek, $260,000.

Wanda S. Paes; Ronald Skaggs to Shelby Marie Ancira; Alexander Ray Ancira, 7416 Toltec Drive, North Little Rock. L5 B63, Indian Hills, $259,900.

Cartus Financial Corp to Callie S. Clement, 6906 Carrilon Road, Little Rock. L176, Briarwood, $255,000.

Jacob Tyler Blockburger; Ashley Lauren Blockburger to Cartus Financial Corp., 6906 Carrilon Road, Little Rock. L176, Briarwood, $255,000.

Carla Baskin Hudson; The Carl Edward Baskin Revocable Family Trust Indenture to Bobbi Roberts; David Roberts, 1524 Alberta Drive, Little Rock. L103, Leawood Manor 2nd, $252,000.

Estate of Charles B. Kirspek, Jr. (dec'd); Kenneth Allen Kirspel to Tommy Moore; Debra Moore, L96 B48, Chenal Valley, $250,000.

Muriel Thomas to Linda Harris, 18 Chateaus Lane, Little Rock. L5, Chateaus On Stagecoach Neighborhood, $249,500.

Carla A. Jurgensmeyer to Noah Andrew Ambos; Caitlyn Ambos, 617 N. Coolidge St., Little Rock. L11 B25, Success, $245,000.

Letha M. Baker; Letha M. Haymes to Linda Dawn Yarbrough, 6509 Countrywood Cove, North Little Rock. L2 B4, Countryside, $245,000.

John Mark Morgan; Margaret Ann Morgan Revocable Trust to Lindsay Scott, Townhouse 22, Timber Creek Townhomes HPR, $240,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Marcella Hicks, 4917 Arlington Drive, North Little Rock. L33 B12, Lakewood, $240,000.

Gregory A. Hurst; Stephanie D. Hurst to Debra Jankowski, L4, Riverland, $239,000.

Deborah K. Blanks to L. E. Piepenbrok; 4306 Longtree Cove Family Trust, 4306 Longtree Cove, Little Rock. L40, Longlea Manor, $235,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Roderick K. Jefferson, 10601 Darla Lane, North Little Rock. L64, White Oak Crossing, $228,205.

Marilyn A. Kellogg to Ronald West McNulty; Jamie S. McNulty, Apt. 52, Kingsbridge Townhomes HPR, $224,000.

William Joseph Snyder; Janae Laceila Snyder to Karen Delgado, 1908 Madden Road, Jacksonville. L274, Foxwood Phase VI-B, $215,000.

Richard Glen Anderson to Suzanne Alford; Anthony Murillo, 109 Concord Circle, Jacksonville. L89, Stonewall Phase I-B, $212,000.

Deana Joyce Davis to Renee Bresaw; Wynter Hesson-Bresaw, 200 East I Ave., North Little Rock. L3 B62, Park Hill NLR, $210,000.

Dogwood & Roses, LLC; Dogwood And Roses, LLC to Henry O. Fisbeck, L17 B222, Park Hill NLR, $205,000.

Spencer Tosi; Nicole Tosi to Ida Robinson Hunter, 1008 Dyson Drive, Sherwood. L11 B1, Dyson, $205,000.

Kingdom Properties, LLC to Edward Nelson; Khariana Hobbs, 3900 Weldon Ave., Little Rock. L5 B1, West Heights Place, $200,000.

Eric Doud; Shawn Doud; Nancy Doud to Mary Catherine Scott; Elizabeth Scott, 2618 Grist Mill Road, Little Rock. L352, Ludington Heights, $195,000.

Rebecca Lyn Wadley; Estate of Beverly Elaine Fortson (dec'd) to Michelle Lyn Greer, 7520 M St., Little Rock. L16 B16, Riffel & Rhoton's Forest Park Highlands, $192,000.

Darin Fuhrman; Dana Alberson; The Duane Fuhrman Living Trust to Nicole McKenna; Hailee McKenna, 31 Del Tara Drive, Jacksonville. L16, Tara Mount, $190,000.

Maggie Smith; Julia Ann Baldridge to Alexander Palmer; Kathryn Palmer, 311 Rosetta St,, Little Rock. L21 B6, CS Stifft $177,500.

Ronaldo Martinez Mayorga to SKMM Enterprises, LLC, Pt SW SW 1S-12W, $177,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to Nxt Gen Homes, LLC, L27 Tract 9, Chenal Valley- Mereville Place, $166,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to HA Custom Homes, LLC, L26 Tract 9, Chenal Valley- Mereville Place, $165,000.

Geinah Gail Ginger to Joanna McKenzie, 506 Charbett Drive, Little Rock. Blk 14, Oak Park Annex, $165,000.

Memphis CashFlow, GP to Rishi Kumar Singh, 414 Sierra Madre Drive, North Little Rock. L73, High Sierra, $164,900.

James Richard White, Jr; Jimmie White Living Trust to Kerry Sharp, L165, Indianhead Lake Estates Section B Replat No. 2, $163,450.

Sheila Leslie to Irene Brocious, 12102 Pleasant Forest Drive, Little Rock. L38, Pleasant Forest Phase I, $162,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to Steven R. Winchester; Stephanie Winchester, L25 Tract 9, Chenal Valley- Mereville Place, $160,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to Hartness Construction Company, Inc., L24 Tract 9, Chenal Valley- Mereville Place, $160,000.

Tracy Watson to Richard Allen Mete, 102 Heritage St., Jacksonville. L49, Heritage Park, $158,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to Jim Pace Homes, LLC, 34 Mereville Place, Little Rock. L15 Tract 9, Chenal Valley- Mereville Place, $156,000.

James Dorsey Williamson to Samuel Chung, Ls1-2 B6, Gibralter Heights, $152,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to Michael Allen Seymour; Nacretia Ann Summerhill Seymour; The Seymour Family Trust Number One, L20 Tract 9, Chenal Valley- Mereville Place, $150,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to Dillon Homes & Real Estate, Inc., L19 Tract 9, Chenal Valley- Mereville Place, $150,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to Graham Smith Construction, LLC, L22 Tract 9, Chenal Valley- Mereville Place, $150,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to Willmark Homes, Inc., L23 Tract 9, Chenal Valley- Mereville Place, $150,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to Home Sweet Home, Inc., L21 Tract 9, Chenal Valley- Mereville Place, $150,000.

