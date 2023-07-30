Regional medical center nationally recognized Wound center receives award

Regional medical center gains recognition

The North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison has received three awards from the American Heart Association. The awards are The Mission: Lifeline STEMI Referring Center Silver Plus award; the Get With The Guidelines -- Stroke Rural Recognition Bronze award; and the Mission: Lifeline EMS Silver achievement award.

Wound center receives award

The Northwest Medical Center, Bentonville Wound & Hyperbaric Center recently received RestorixHealth's Clinical Distinction Award. Recipients of this award meet or exceed national quality benchmarks over a set period of time. RestorixHealth started its program to recognize those centers that have demonstrated success by meeting or exceeding patient safety goals along with a 90% healing rate.

