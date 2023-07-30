Sections
Regional medical center nationally recognized Wound center receives award

by Annika Kaijo | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison has received three awards from the American Heart Association. The awards are The Mission: Lifeline STEMI Referring Center Silver Plus award; the Get With The Guidelines -- Stroke Rural Recognition Bronze award; and the Mission: Lifeline EMS Silver achievement award.

Wound center receives award

The Northwest Medical Center, Bentonville Wound & Hyperbaric Center recently received RestorixHealth's Clinical Distinction Award. Recipients of this award meet or exceed national quality benchmarks over a set period of time. RestorixHealth started its program to recognize those centers that have demonstrated success by meeting or exceeding patient safety goals along with a 90% healing rate.

Briefs are for businesses in Northwest Arkansas that are new, have moved or closed, opened a new branch, changed owners or have been honored by an independent organization. Also, businesses with upcoming events open to the public may submit them for publication. Email items to lthompson@nwaonline.com. Information will be published as space allows.

