In July 2004, thousands lined up in Arkansas for a chance to get former President Bill Clinton's autograph on one or more copies...
Remember when Arkansans stood for 24 hours in the rain to have Clinton sign his book?by Celia Storey | Today at 1:30 a.m.
(From left) Sara Calvilla and Anita Avila both of San Jose, Calif. stand at the front of the line with Rita Fierro of San Diego, Calif. while holding copies of Bill Clinton's autobiography "My Life" on the afternoon of July 31, 2004, at the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Fayetteville. They arrived at the store at 6 p.m. July 30 and were the first three in line to meet Clinton. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)
Print Headline: Remember when, Arkansas?
