Rides to school eventually turned more serious

Scott Christie already had a place in Martha Fish's heart, but he waited for just the right time to reserve a seat in her car.

They had gone to Southwood Elementary together since Scott and his family moved to Pine Bluff in 1965. Martha's mother had gone to Hendrix College in Conway with Scott's father, who was the new high school principal. Scott's mother taught first grade at Southwood.

Martha remembers first seeing Scott at school.

"He was so big I thought he must be in sixth grade," she says. "I was only in fourth."

A year later she noticed he was still at Southwood, which only went through sixth grade.

"I thought, 'I don't think he would have failed. Maybe he's only one year older than me,'" she says. "It wasn't until later that year when I realized, 'Oh, he's a year younger.'"

He is only a few months younger, actually, but he was a grade behind her.

The Fishes and the Christies went to church together, and Martha started paying closer attention to Scott.

She saw him in Sunday School classes, at United Methodist Youth functions and at Vacation Bible School.

"We just started seeing each other more and more," she says, "and I remember in the summer of 1972, we had UMY that Sunday night before school was to start, and that night I got a phone call from Scott Christie. He asked if he could have a ride to school."

Scott's house was conveniently located between Martha's house and their school. Martha was 16 and had her license, while he was still 15.

"I had my eye on her," he says. "It was kind of a ploy. I just kept putting off that phone call because if I gave her enough time to plan and think she might think of some other way for me to get to school."

Martha picked Scott up each morning.

"But if he wanted to ride the next day, guess what he had to do?" she says.

"I had to call and ask her out again," Scott answers. "This went on for quite some time."

That Halloween, the Fishes had a party.

"Scott's mom dropped Scott and his best friend off with the understanding that I would take them home," she says.

Martha dropped them off at Scott's friend's house later that evening.

"Just as he was getting out of the car he reached over, kissed me and then he ran into the house," she says. "It was Oct. 31, 1972, when we transitioned from just being friends and getting rides -- and continued getting rides forever."

She waited for him to ask her to the homecoming dance that year, but the date was fast-approaching and when someone else asked first she gave up and said yes.

"He asked me like a day later, and I'm sure I just burst into tears," she says.

They dated throughout high school, and then Martha went to Hendrix a year earlier than Scott. She graduated in three years and taught in Greenbrier while Scott completed his junior year for a bachelor of arts in physics.

Through Hendrix's combined plan with Columbia University in New York, he was to be going there for another year and another degree, a bachelor of science and engineering.

On Good Friday in 1977, Scott's mother called Martha.

"She said, 'He's running late but whatever you do, do not be mad at him when he gets there,'" Martha says. "He walked in and tossed a yellow grass-filled Easter egg in my lap and said, 'Happy Easter,' and I opened it up and there was my engagement ring."

They were married on Aug. 6, 1977, at Lakeside United Methodist Church in Pine Bluff.

"We moved off to New York City, two little kids from Pine Bluff," Martha says. "We had to sell our car to pay for the U-Haul -- we had no money -- and we crossed the George Washington Bridge and I thought, 'Man, I feel like I've left the United States.'"

They had fun seeing the tourist sites in New York that year, and after that they went to Nashville, Tenn., where Scott completed a master of business administration at Vanderbilt University. Martha was hired as an assistant director of admissions.

From there the Christies moved to Little Rock where Scott got a job with what was then known as Systematics, which sent him to San Diego then Oklahoma City and to New Jersey's Pinelands. They moved back to Little Rock before spending six years in Australia, and then back to Little Rock again. They have lived in 13 houses.

Martha retired last year as middle school counselor at Forest Heights STEM Academy. Scott is co-owner of Mid-South Realty.

This year Martha and Scott will celebrate their anniversary with an Alaskan cruise.

Martha was 15 when her dad died; Scott was 13 when his dad died.

"For our 50th wedding anniversary," Martha says, "the kids -- hopefully all of them -- and the grandkids and the two of us are heading out to Yosemite. We're feeling especially blessed to get this time and we're trying to spend a lot of time planning fun adventures."

