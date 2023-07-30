RIVER VALLEY EATS | Kat Robinson says CJ’s Butcher Boy Burgers exactly that

Want a dependable burger, fresh-cut fries and a milkshake? If you're in Russellville, you have several choices. Ever since the old Waffle House on the north side of I-40 was converted into CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, it's been one of those go-to spots. But if you're looking for anything else, you're out of luck.

That's because CJ's -- located at 2803 N. Arkansas Ave. -- knows exactly what it does best, and sticks with it. With a limited menu of burgers, fries, beverages and milkshakes, there's little to choose from, but that's the beauty of it. You go to CJ's for these things, and these things alone. And they're good.

Ever since Richard Wilson started CJ's over on Knoxville, by the fairgrounds, in 2005, the focus has been on high-quality beef. Add in the marvelously seasoned old grill in the Arkansas Avenue location, and you have a winning formula for a good burger that never, ever changes. It's just fresh-ground chuck shoulder, which you see when you walk into the restaurant, hand-patted, lightly seasoned, grilled and set on a bun with your choice of toppings. You can go the standard L-TOP (lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle) or choose to add on grilled mushrooms or onions. Cheese. Condiments. You're done.

And the burgers themselves are identical, no matter how many times you go. The brioche-style bun, the red and white checkered paper in the little red baskets, the made-to-order fries created by staff who will take your order, turn around, grab a potato, put it in the slicer and pull the lever, fry them up, lightly salt them and toss them alongside that burger -- a perfect meal that never needs to be accompanied. The third-of-a-pound patties are always thick and lightly crusted from being seared on the griddle. You can get one or two. If there were any complaint, it might be that the way the fries are made leaves them soft, with a barely crispy exterior, but that's the style the restaurant serves.

The milkshakes, always available in vanilla, chocolate or strawberry, are always thick. They're good. Sometimes there are special flavors, but that's hit or miss. Whatever flavor you choose, you can get yours malted. That's it.

Though Wilson passed away in 2018, the restaurant has continued his exact tradition, along with the motto he had written on the outside wall: "When all you do is burgers, they have to be the BEST." And that's all you really can say about that.

INFO -- (501) 968-2300

Kat Robinson travels Arkansas searching for great stories and good food to share. Her latest book, "The Great Arkansas Pie Book," is available nationwide and at bookstores such as Chapters on Main in Van Buren.