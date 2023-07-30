Russian forces attack grain terminal in Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine -- Russian forces struck a grain terminal in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Ukrainian officials said Saturday, extending a bombardment of the country's infrastructure that has raised alarm about Kyiv's ability to ship grain to the world.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to enhance air defenses around the port and the southern coast, but Kyiv's resources are stretched thin and it faces difficult choices about where to deploy the limited number of air defense systems that can shoot down Russia's most sophisticated missiles.

Ukraine continues to ask its Western allies to speed up the delivery of more air defense systems and warn that continued Russian bombardment could leave it without the necessary infrastructure to ship grain even if Black Sea shipping lanes reopen. Moscow has struck Ukrainian ports nearly daily since pulling out of a deal last week that allowed Ukraine to ship its grain despite the war.

The attack reported Saturday hit a grain terminal in the Beryslav district and was one of 29 attacks by Russian forces directed at Kherson in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military said. At least four civilians have been injured in those attacks, which were carried out with mortars, artillery, tanks and aircraft, the Ukrainian military said.

The bombardment of the port city came as tensions in the waters off the southern coast of Ukraine continued to rise, with Kyiv accusing Russian warships of threatening a civilian vessel and Russia's Black Sea fleet running drills off Ukraine's southern coast this month. Russia has warned that any ships sailing to Ukraine's ports would be considered potentially hostile.

Ukraine has vowed to step up its efforts to target Russian warships and vessels using Russian ports and has been working to expand its fleet of naval drones, which it has used to attack and harass the Russian Black Sea fleet.

Against this backdrop, it seemed unlikely that Moscow would bend to international pressure and rejoin a deal that for nearly a year had allowed Ukraine to export tens of millions of tons of grain from its ports.

Russia has complained that the deal is one-sided in Ukraine's favor and Western sanctions imposed after its invasion of Ukraine have continued to restrict the sale of its own agricultural products.

Zelenskyy traveled Saturday to the war-torn Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, which Russia has illegally annexed, but only partially occupies, and met with members of the country's Special Operations Forces.

In a separate Telegram statement, he hailed the soldiers in the Donetsk region for "bringing closer the day when all our land and all our people will be free from the occupiers" and underscored the Special Operations Forces' role in the recent retaking of the village of Staromaiorske in the area.

His visit to the east comes just days after Western and Russian officials said Kyiv's forces intensified attacks in the southeast of the country as part of Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that the intensity of Ukrainian attacks along the front line has gone down "compared to two days ago." He reiterated that Russian forces are successfully repelling all attacks and in some parts of the front line are even mounting successful counteroffensive operations.

MOVING CHRISTMAS

On Friday, Zelenskyy signed a law moving the official Christmas holiday to Dec. 25 from Jan. 7, the day when the Russian Orthodox Church observes it.

The explanatory note attached to the law said its goal is to "abandon the Russian heritage," including that of "imposing the celebration of Christmas" on Jan. 7. It cited Ukrainians' "relentless, successful struggle for their identity" and "the desire of all Ukrainians to live their lives with their own traditions, holidays," fueled by Russia's 17-month-old aggression against the country.

Last year, some Ukrainians already observed Christmas on Dec. 25, in a gesture that represented separation from Russia, its culture and religious traditions.

The law also moves the Day of Ukrainian Statehood to July 15 from July 28 and the Day of Defenders of Ukraine to Oct. 1 from Oct. 14.

The Russian Orthodox Church, which claims sovereignty over Orthodoxy in Ukraine, and some other Eastern Orthodox churches continue to use the ancient Julian calendar. Christmas falls 13 days later on that calendar, or Jan. 7, than it does on the Gregorian calendar used by most church and secular groups.

The Catholic Church first adopted the Gregorian calendar in the 16th century. Protestants and some Orthodox churches have since aligned their calendars for the purpose of calculating Christmas and Easter.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the branch that is separate from the Russian church, announced earlier this year that it was switching to the revised Julian calendar, which marks Christmas on Dec. 25.

Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported Saturday that the rival Orthodox Church, which is aligned with the Russian Orthodox Church, vowed to continue observing Christmas on Jan. 7.

Putin told reporters Saturday that the move "is a sign of something that has been happening for centuries" and that "has to do with the relations between the Catholic Church and the Orthodox one."

ON THE MOVE

Meanwhile, more than 100 mercenaries belonging to the Russia-linked Wagner group in Belarus have moved close to the border with Poland, the Polish prime minister said Saturday.

Mateusz Morawiecki said at a news conference that the mercenaries had moved close to the Suwalki Gap, a strategic stretch of Polish territory situated between Belarus and Kaliningrad, a Russian territory separated from the mainland.

Poland is a member of the European Union and NATO, and it has worried about its security with Russian ally Belarus and Ukraine on its eastern border.

Those fears have grown since Wagner mercenaries arrived in Belarus after the group's short-lived rebellion earlier this summer.

Poland's government accuses Russia and Belarus of using the mercenaries to destabilize Poland and other EU countries. It calls the migration a form of hybrid warfare and has responded by building a high wall along part of its border with Belarus.

"Now the situation becomes even more dangerous," Morawiecki told reporters.

He added that "this is certainly a step toward a further hybrid attack on Polish territory."

Morawiecki spoke during a visit to an arms factory in Gliwice, in southern Poland, where Leopard tanks used by the Ukrainian army are being repaired.

Information for this article was contributed by Marc Santora and Victoria Kim of The New York Times and by Felipe Dana, Dasha Litvinova and staff members of The Associated Press.