Shieldnight wanted on both sides of ball at Arkansas

Alex Shieldnight, an Arkansas target in the class of 2025, made his first trip to Fayetteville for the Hogwild Hangout on Saturday and was told he was wanted on both sides of the ball.

Shieldnight, 6-3 and 230 pounds of Wagoner, Okla., has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Kansas and others.

He spent time with Coach Sam Pittman, defensive line coach Deke Adams and tight ends coach Morgan Turner.

“I met with Coach Pittman at 9:30 [a.m.]. He’s awesome, he’s such a great man,” Shieldnight said. “Talked with Deke Adams and Coach Turner. I have a full ride to play football at tight end and [defensive] end, via Coach Pittman.”

Shieldnight had 83 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and 2 forced fumbles as a sophomore. On3.com rates him a 3-star prospect and the No. 30 edge rusher for the 2025 class.

His mother, Stephanie, played basketball at Arkansas from 1991-95. She led the Razorbacks in scoring and rebounding as a senior with 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds on a 23-7 team that played in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

She was able to spend time with women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors and director of basketball operations Amber Shirey.

“She enjoyed it,” Shieldnight said. “Coach Turner ran us over to women’s basketball practice for a little bit so she could talk to Coach Shirey and Coach Neighbors.”

He has a 295-pound bench press and a 455-pound squat. Saturday’s visit was a hit with Shieldnight.

“Food was amazing. Guys that are already committed there are great young men,” Shieldnight said. “I will definitely have to come back.”







