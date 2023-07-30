Tradition of player development intrigues recruit

Basketball target Jase Richardson's relationship with University of Arkansas men's Coach Eric Musselman and recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer Jr. and player development has him high on the Hogs.

Richardson, 6-3, 175 pounds, narrowed his list of possible schools to Arkansas, Alabama, Stanford, Southern Cal, Cincinnati, Virginia, Michigan State and San Diego State in May.

He made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville for the Hogs' football game weekend against Cincinnati in September. His communication with Musselman and Brewer is strong.

"It's been going good. I've been hearing from Coach Muss and Coach Brewer," Richardson said. "Just talking about what they've done and how they sent Anthony Black, Nick Smith and Jordan Walsh to the league. Touched on how they can send freshmen to the league and they could see me coming in and doing the same thing."

Seeing Black, Smith and Walsh selected in the recent NBA Draft as freshmen grabbed his attention.

"That's really special to have three guys to have an impact at a big time school to go to the league after one year," Richardson said.

ESPN rates Richardson a 4-star prospect, the No. 8 point guard and No. 36 overall recruit in the nation for the 2024 class. He played his sophomore and junior seasons at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman but has transferred to Christopher Columbus High School in Miami for his senior year.

He recalled his Arkansas trip and noted the atmosphere was very intense at the football game.

"I felt like the fan atmosphere was something I've never seen at a college," Richardson said. "It felt like a pro level atmosphere. It was just a wild experience."

His father, Jason, played for Musselman while with the Golden State Warriors after being selected as the No. 5 pick of the 2001 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.

Richardson said his father's and Musselman's relationship helps the Hogs' chances some.

"Just a little bit because hearing from my dad on how hard Muss coached, it's definitely something I could see me going through because I always love a coach that's passionate about winning and cares about the development of me," Richardson said.

Musselman and staff are trying to get Richardson back to Fayetteville for an official visit.

"They're trying to get me out for another visit but right now, I'm in the process of moving down to Florida, so I have to see when I can, if I can," Richardson said.

Richardson has officially visited Michigan State and has two more scheduled.

"Alabama and Cincinnati are the only two I have planned right now," Richardson said.

Richardson had an outstanding spring and summer while playing for California-based Paul George Elite. He averaged 20.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists per game while shooting 56% from the field and 45% from beyond the three-point line at Peach Jam in July.

He was named one of 10 players to earn first-team honors at the prestigious event, while ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi named him one of the top performers.

"This summer was actually the first time I could play full minutes this whole season," Richardson said. "I just felt like I had the make the best of it and be a leader on my team."

Richardson had a hole in his femur that required a bone graft in March of last year.

"I still couldn't play full minutes during the high school season," he said. "I had to play limited minutes. I couldn't play but like 15 to 17 minutes. So I would play three minutes and I would have to sit out for four and then come back in and play three minutes and sit out for four."

He said he's a different person because of going through the adversity.

"It just made me mentally tougher," Richardson said. "Just being off the court and being away from the game made me realize just how much I love this game of basketball. I can't take this for granted, so not being out there, it just made me tougher."

A time frame for his college decision is fluid.

"I'm looking before the season in October, but if I still haven't decided on one yet, I'm pretty flexible on moving it," he said.

Richardson broke down where Arkansas stood for his services.

"I feel like they're really high on my list right now," Richardson said. "I feel like we've communicated a lot. When I was on campus, it felt like a great situation for me, hearing from Coach Muss and all. All the players about what they think about it and what they think about playing for Muss. I feel like it's pretty high school on my list."

