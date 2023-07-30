Turpentine Creek makes room for big cats from Tampa, Fla.
Turpentine Creek creates Freedom Field
by
Monica Hooper
|
Today at 1:00 a.m.
Shasta demonstrates that tigers living at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs have plenty of room to run and play. Now the refuge is expecting a population increase with the passage of the Big Cat Public Safety Act and the recent resettlement of 34 big cats from a Tampa rescue. (Courtesy Photo/Turpentine Creek)
The Smith family and staff at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge are used to doing things themselves.