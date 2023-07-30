Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Feature

Turpentine Creek makes room for big cats from Tampa, Fla.

Turpentine Creek creates Freedom Field by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Shasta demonstrates that tigers living at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs have plenty of room to run and play. Now the refuge is expecting a population increase with the passage of the Big Cat Public Safety Act and the recent resettlement of 34 big cats from a Tampa rescue. (Courtesy Photo/Turpentine Creek)


The Smith family and staff at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge are used to doing things themselves.

"If

Print Headline: Born To Be Wild

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT