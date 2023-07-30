Two killed, one injured in roadway crashes

Two people were killed and another injured in crashes on Arkansas roads Thursday and early Saturday, according to preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement.

Wanda McCurrie, 84, of Pottsville, died Thursday when the vehicle she was a passenger in struck the back of a street sweeper on Arkansas 331, south of East 19th Street in Russellville, a report from police in that city states.

The report lists the time of the collision as 10:17 but does not indicate if it was in the morning or the night. It also does not identify the type of vehicle McCurrie was in.

The driver of the vehicle, Kimberly Darter, 35, also of Pottsville, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

An unidentified male was killed around 5:02 a.m. Saturday when he was struck by two vehicles while lying in the westbound ramp to Interstate 40 from Crystal Hill Road in North Little Rock, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities investigating both crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.