Two on council give views on Go Forward

Editor's note: This is part two of a three-part series.

With less than a year under their belt as City Council members, LaTisha Brunson and Lanette Frazier took office with a determined mindset to fulfill their purpose for the betterment of the city of Pine Bluff.

From taking the hot seat during debates to fulfilling the seats of their predecessors, both are supporters of Go Forward Pine Bluff. With a second vote now on the calendar for November to renew the sales tax that funds Go Forward initiatives, the two offer their thoughts on the nonprofit.

LATISHA BRUNSON

"My role is to always listen and hear my constituents and to let them know I have their best interest in all that is done," said Brunson, who also said she gives them the necessary information on what a tax will mean for them, their family and for the city. "We all want the same thing...a thriving Pine Bluff."

Though Brunson does not serve on any committees that align with Go Forward Pine Bluff, she did say council members are privy to the information and legislation.

"Legislation is presented within committee meetings and the committee votes to send it to the full council for final approval," she said. "All council members are invited to committee meetings."

She also said that any citizen or council member has a right to present a plan, but the important factor for her is that it has to be detailed with financials to support it.

"A plan without vital information is just a dream," she said.

Brunson supports the private-public partnership and has seen it successfully change lives firsthand during her recent trip to Tulsa.

"A private-public partnership was used in the development of Oasis Fresh Market, which we are actively recruiting to come to the city of Pine Bluff," said Brunson. "They have been able to attract more investors as well as increase economic and financial development for their city. I believe in things done right, decent and in order to grow our community and city. I am here for whatever helps and makes us better."

Brunson did have reservations about the partnership with the Delta Rhythm & Bayous District when it came to funding the project. Director Jimmy Cunningham had asked the city of Pine Bluff for $2 million for the first phase of the project, which has an overall price tag of $6 million.

"My concern with Mr. Cunningham's project was if the plan has been discussed and/or in existence since 2018, why haven't any private funds/grants been acquired prior to now?" she asked. "Yes, the other six million that is needed concerns me and I have expressed that directly to Mr. Cunningham and others."

LANETTE FRAZIER

Many argue the same concerns that some council members had for Cunningham's project when it came to funding could also be said for Go Forward Pine Bluff's projects which would have to raise private funds and grants to meet the needs of their plan.

The difference, however, according to Frazier, is Cunningham. Since the inception of his plan, he has not come up with tangible funding for the balance of the program -- whereas Go Forward Pine Bluff has raised private funding to assist with projects.

"To compare the two is not the same, and they [GFPB] are still raising funds, which part [of] was raised while in a pandemic," said Frazier. "Both Mr. Cunningham and GFPB have to demonstrate they are able to not just present a plan but execute it for completion. The standard I'm for is for making our city better. So, I'll work with anyone with the same intention to make our city thrive."

Frazier said she is perplexed why Cunningham didn't ask for full funding from the council with the funds spread over years until completion versus just asking for $2 million when he knew the total cost would be more than $2 million.

"I was not in place when Mr. Cunningham brought his plan to the council," said Frazier. "Recently at the last city council meeting, it was stated that he just applied for grants. My question is why was it not done before now so he could have the funds from the grants for the rest of the project?"

Frazier also questioned whether the match for the grant came from the $2 million that he asked for or if that was in addition to the $2 million. "How we have processed match grants previously is that whoever applied for the grant received approval and then came to the city council for the match portion," said Frazier.

Frazier said it will be up to the voters to decide what they will and won't support, but said if the tax did not pass it would be a real struggle to accomplish the destination city vision for Pine Bluff.

"A plan is only as good as the ability of those behind the plan to execute it because it is not enough to have just a plan," she said. "The plan has to have the manpower and financial support to be executed."

Frazier has studied the inner workings of other municipalities and believes Pine Bluff can excel in the same way as others.

"I went to a Zoning and Planning meeting in Little Rock this year and there was a speaker who stated that it could be a win-win situation if a city could do a private-public partnership," she said. "He did state that with that partnership each party needs to be held accountable."

Frazier continued by stating there needs to be checks and balances.

"There are always pros and cons to any given situation," she said. "If a decision is made to do a private-public partnership, everyone must do their part to ensure success. Success does not mean that problems will not arise, but when they do they are immediately handled."

Part three, presented Tuesday, will feature Council Members Bruce Lockett and Glen Brown Sr.