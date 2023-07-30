Veterans capitalize for France in win over Brazil

BRISBANE, Australia -- Wendie Renard was threatening to skip the Women's World Cup and Eugenie Le Sommer wasn't in selection contention just a few months ago under France's previous coaching regime.

A management overhaul and a change of heart ultimately led to two of French football's most experienced players combining for Les Bleues on Saturday to deliver a 2-1 win over Brazil that put them into a strong position to progress to the round of 16.

Le Sommer missed with a diving header in the 13th minute but needed only four more minutes to convert her next chance, beating Brazilian goalkeeper Leticia with a more emphatic header to score her record-extending 90th international goal.

Debinha equalized for Brazil as the hour approached, and the game opened up as both teams pressed for a winner. That's when Renard stepped in.

Renard, who'd been in doubt for the match because of a calf injury she picked up in France's lackluster opening 0-0 draw against Jamaica, drifted unmarked to the back edge of the box to meet a corner kick with a powerful header in the 83rd and clinch victory.

It meant the well-traveled Herve Renard, who was hired in March to replace Corinne Diacre, became the first head coach to win games at both the women's and men's World Cups.

His upset victory with Saudi Arabia over eventual champion Argentina was one of the highlights of the men's World Cup in Qatar last year. His French women's team showed signs against Brazil that it could go deep in the tournament.

He credited his veteran players, either recalled or convinced to remain, for the turnaround.

Renard "is the most important player in the dressing room. Always talking, motivating the other girls," the France coach said, describing his captain's influence on the team. Of other veterans like Le Sommer and Kadidiatou Diani, he added: "You need leaders in the team -- they have a good experience and we need them to motivate also the other players."

The Brazilian women had never beaten France but started to meet them for intensity as halftime approached, helped by the majority of an almost 50,000-strong crowd.

Leticia kept Brazil in the game with a string of impressive saves, and Selma Bacha hit the side netting with her shot from the right in the 75th, unable to break the deadlock for France.

After Renard broke the deadlock, Marta entered the game for Brazil in the 86th for her 22nd World Cup appearance -- moving her to outright second on the country's all-time list -- but she wasn't able to equalize in a frenetic finish.

Brazil is now winless in 12 women's internationals against France, a setback for a team that opened the Women's World Cup with a thumping 4-0 win over Panama, with Ary Borges scoring three goals and providing the back-heel assist for one of the goals of the tournament.

Against a more disciplined defense, the Brazilians weren't able to finish despite creating ample opportunities.

Coach Pia Sundhage said she was disappointed with her Brazilian team's first half and overall lack of cohesion.

The defensive lapse on the set piece that led to France's winning goal was discouraging, she said, before adding: "I'm more disappointed we couldn't make this a game where we play like the Brazilian style."

Jamaica edged Panama 1-0 later Saturday in Perth to join France on four competition points in Group F, one ahead of Brazil. On Wednesday, three teams will be vying for two spots in the next round when Brazil meets Jamaica in Melbourne and France takes on Panama in Sydney.

Jamaica 1, Panama 0

PERTH, Australia -- Defender Allyson Swaby scored in the 56th minute and Jamaica hung on to edge Panama 1-0 on Saturday for its first-ever win at the Women's World Cup.

Swaby, who grew up in West Hartford, Conn., and played for Boston College, knocked in a header off Trudi Carter's corner kick to clinch the win that moved the Jamaicans into a surprising share of the top spot in Group F with France.

The Reggae Girlz were without captain and leading scorer Khadija Shaw, who received a red card in second-half stoppage time of the team's opening 0-0 draw against France.

Born to a Jamaican father, Allyson and her younger sister, Chantelle, a former Rutgers player, both are starting in their second Women's World Cup.

Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer made four saves in the game, which was the first group-stage meeting between two CONCACAF teams.

Spencer's first save came in the 40th minute, stopping a Marta Cox shot on goal.

Las Canaleras had one final chance to equalize in the dying seconds off a Katherine Castillo corner. The kick traveled to just outside the box, but Cox's bicycle attempt wasn't enough to score.

Jamaica will have Shaw back in the lineup to face Brazil on Wednesday. Panama plays France in Sydney the same day.

Sweden 5, Italy 0

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- After leaving it to the last minute against South Africa, Sweden left nothing to chance Saturday in a 5-0 win over Italy which sealed its place in the knockout rounds of the Women's World Cup.

Sweden relied on Amanda Ilestedt's 90th-minute winner to salvage a 2-1 win from a sub-par performance in its opener against South Africa.

Ilestedt was Sweden's first scorer Saturday, this time in the 39th, and her glancing header from a corner sparked a flood of four Swedish goals in 11 minutes on either side of halftime. Her second goal came in the 50th and was a mirror image of the first.

Rebecka Blomqvist finished it off in stoppage time with Sweden's fifth goal.

Joanna Andersson curled the ball in from the right in the 39th and Ilestedt rose highest at the near post to glance the ball on a narrow angle into the net.

Fridolina scored in the first minute of stoppage time. Sent clear by a neat back-heel she passed low and beyond Francesca Durante, finding Stina Blackstenius, who tapped in. Arsenal's Blackstenius couldn't score against South Africa but she was pivotal to the Swedish attack Saturday; her goal was her 29th for the national team.

Sweden led 3-0 at halftime, and the scoring continued after the break. On a corner in the 50th, Ilestedt was on station at the near post to head home.

The clinical nature of Sweden's attack was highlighted by the fact possession was almost evenly shared. But Sweden had 14 shots on target, Italy four and the Italians will be haunted by Sweden's seven corners, all of which represented an immediate danger.

While Sweden is into the knockout rounds, there is much still to play for in Group G with Argentina, Italy and South Africa all still with a chance of progressing. Sweden has six points, Italy has three points from its victory over Argentina. South Africa and Argentina have one point each after their draw in Dunedin.

