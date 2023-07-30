Because northwest Arkansas is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, Arkansans read daily about exciting developments in Washington and Benton counties. To the south, the old manufacturing city of Fort Smith has lived in that shadow.

Fort Smith, however, now appears to be on the verge of a new golden era. Though the city hasn't attracted the attention the northwest corner receives, recent developments bode well for the Arkansas River Valley.

In March, the official announcement that business and civic leaders had been waiting on came from the U.S. Air Force: Fort Smith will be the training location for jet fighter crews from around the world. What's known as the Foreign Military Sales Program is a security assistance initiative authorized by the Arms Export Control Act.

The act allows the United States to sell defense equipment, conduct training and provide services to foreign countries if the president deems that doing so will strengthen national security and promote world peace.

It has been estimated that the annual economic impact on the Fort Smith area will be $1 billion. That's the equivalent of a major automobile assembly plant.

"I think it will be well above that," says a military source. "With increased tensions with China and Russia, more of our allies will be ordering fighters and will need training for their crews. Not only will this be a big mission, it also will be a long-term mission."

There have been fighter missions in Fort Smith before, and residents don't seem bothered by the noise. They call it "the sound of freedom."

Work already is taking place to prepare Ebbing Air National Guard Base at Fort Smith Regional Airport to host crews. It was announced in 2021 that Fort Smith was the preferred location for training for countries participating in the program, but environmental studies and public hearings had to take place. It was thought that the Singapore Air Force would be the first to arrive, moving 12 F-16s from a base in Arizona.

Since then, U.S. Air Force officials have said they expect Polish crews will be the first to arrive late next year. Poland is purchasing 32 F-35 Lightning II aircraft from Lockheed Martin at an estimated cost of $4.6 billion. It's the 14th nation to add the jet to its air force.

Singapore's crews should arrive next with F-16 Fighting Falcons from General Dynamics. Singapore is expected to have a long-term presence. Meanwhile, crews and planes from other allies will rotate in and out. Jets and crews from Finland, Germany, Switzerland and other U.S. allies eventually will find their way to Fort Smith.

Finland is buying 64 F-35s for $9.4 billion. Germany is buying 35 of the jets for $8 billion, and Switzerland is buying 36 jets for $6.25 billion.

According to Lockheed Martin, there are more than 875 F-35s in service worldwide with about 1,845 pilots and 13,350 maintainers. The U.S. Air Force expects to replace all of its F-16s and A-10s with F-35s, which first flew in 2006.

The Singapore squadron will consist of 250 to 300 personnel. Hundreds of additional personnel from countries doing F-35 training will be on the base at the same time. Add in an estimated 600 U.S. military and civilian personnel, and that's a lot of new families in this part of west Arkansas.

Fort Smith could see 12 F-16s and 24 F-35s in the air on a regular basis within the next few years. At the time the announcement was made, a member of the Fort Smith Board of Directors called it "the biggest thing that's happened in Fort Smith" in at least the past 25 years. Fort Smith Mayor George McGill says the mission will "pay dividends for decades to come."

Before the planes and their crews arrive, there will be a construction boom. The Arkansas Economic Development Commission has made what it calls a conservative estimate of $765 million that will be spent to create the training center.

That doesn't include $22 million--$5 million from the city of Fort Smith and $17 million from the state--being spent to extend the main runway at Fort Smith Regional Airport.

The estimated $765 million will be spent on everything from flight simulators to highly secure training spaces. Ebbing had manned aircraft missions from 1953 until June 2014. In 2005, the Base Realignment and Closure Commission replaced F-16s at the base with A-10s. The first A-10 arrived in April 2007. In 2012, it was announced that the 188th Wing's mission would change to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Less than four months after this spring's Ebbing announcement, the long-awaited opening of the U.S. Marshals Museum occurred along the banks of the Arkansas River in Fort Smith. The U.S. Marshals Service revealed that Fort Smith would be the site of the museum in January 2007; it took 16 years to raise the $50 million needed for the facility.

The museum, which opened to the public July 1, is expected to draw visitors from across the country.

The U.S. Marshals Museum is the first facility in what will be a cultural and educational corridor along the riverfront. On one side of the Marshals Museum, crews are completing work on the Community School of the Arts' Center for the Creative Arts.

The 40,000-square-foot facility will have after-school and weekend arts classes and programs for those from age 3 to adults. There will be a 350-seat performance hall, a black-box theater, culinary labs, dance studios, film and digital animation labs, a recording studio, art galleries and classrooms.

Those associated with the center are hoping to add a charter school to the mix. There will be a School of Art & Design, School of Dramatic Arts, School of Dance, School of Music, School of Culinary Arts and School of Cinematic Arts.

On the other side of the Marshals Museum, the Westphal family of Fort Smith has donated 5.6 acres for the 29,000-square-foot Fort Kids Children's Museum. It is expected to cover 20,000 square feet.

"Taking care of children is the most important part of contributing to a brighter future in Fort Smith and the surrounding area," says Bennie Westphal.

The nonprofit Fort Kids Children's Museum has hired museum planning company Haizlip Studio of Memphis to develop a master plan. Museum officials will work with the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education's physical therapy and occupational therapy programs to ensure the museum serves all children.

"We will have it designed in a way that encompasses all children regardless of ability," Sarah Strom, who is leading the effort, told Talk Business & Politics. "We will be mindful in the design that exhibits are accessible. It was always a big dream of the board for Fort Kids to be located on the riverfront next to the U.S. Marshals Museum. We had no idea this dream would become a reality one year later. It's a dream come true.

"Fort Kids has come a long way in the past year. We've partnered with ACHE, hosted focus groups within our community to gain valuable feedback and visited 19 elementary schools to find out what children want in their museum. There's so much more to come."

Several miles away on Rogers Avenue, the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. A citizen-led effort to provide art exhibitions and classes began in 1948. The museum now has more than 500 pieces in its permanent collection and hosts traveling exhibits.

By 1951, what was then known as Associated Artists of Fort Smith was holding art classes and exhibitions in various locations across town. The Vaughn-Schaap House was purchased in 1960 to house the museum. In 1968, the Fort Smith Art Center was incorporated. In January 2009, Arvest Bank donated a 16,000-square-foot building to the museum. Arvest obtained the building following its $211 million buyout of Superior Federal Bank.

In January 2013, the name was changed to Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, an institution usually referred to as RAM by area residents.

Thus Fort Smith appears to be undergoing an economic and cultural renaissance at the same time.

"We had to compete with bases across the country to get that fighter mission," a longtime city leader told me on a visit this spring. "We also had to compete with cities across the country to get the U.S. Marshals Museum. The fact that we won both times tells you a great deal about Fort Smith."

Fort Smith saw its population soar from 36,584 in the 1940 census to 80,268 in the 2000 census. What was then the state's second-largest city (it's now third behind Little Rock and Fayetteville) was on a roll.

"Fort Smith's population grew, and its manufacturing base deepened," Ben Boulden writes for the Central Arkansas Library System's Encyclopedia of Arkansas. "St. Edward Mercy Medical Center (renamed Mercy Fort Smith in 2012) opened a hospital on what was then the eastern edge of town in 1975. Central Mall, one of the largest indoor shopping malls in Arkansas, opened about 20 blocks to the west along Rogers Avenue."

There were those who gave up on Fort Smith, however, as U.S. manufacturing declined and Whirlpool ended what had been a huge presence in the city.

"As recently as 2004, Whirlpool employed 4,600 people," Boulden writes. "Subsequent layoffs highlighted threats to the city's investment in its manufacturing base. By 2011, the company employed about 1,000 people. ... In October 2011, Whirlpool announced that it would be closing its plant in mid-2012 and relocating production to Mexico and other sites in North America."

Fort Smith leaders came up with a different vision for the city. One such leader is Steve Clark, who founded Propak Corp., which provides logistical services. Clark moved company headquarters to a restored building downtown and helped create 64.6 Downtown, a nonprofit group charged with revitalizing the neighborhood.

Clark also started The Unexpected, a festival that brought artists from around the world to create works of art on the walls of downtown buildings.

"When Whirlpool left, we sat around for a while thinking that maybe that wasn't what was really going on, that maybe we had just fallen asleep, that it was a bad dream and that it would all take care of itself," Clark once told the Fort Smith Downtown Business Association. "Once you cross the bridge intellectually that there is no cavalry coming to save us economically, you're going to have to fight a little harder and do the things for yourself that maybe historically you waited on others--the city, civic leaders, whatever--to do for you."

Of the downtown art created by The Unexpected, Clark said: "That is the kind of city I want to live in. If you want to live in a city that has trails, that celebrates the arts or music or anything that makes the city rich in culture--if you're waiting on someone to do that, stop. Find a way to get engaged. Plug in."

Clark told the publication Block Street & Building earlier this year: "Anything we can do to make it easy for people to live, work and play, and then make it desirable for developers ... to develop should be top of mind for those of us working on downtown. I graduated from Roland High School (in nearby Oklahoma) and have had a bit of a romantic relationship with Fort Smith.

"You leave Roland, and you drive through the bottoms where it was agriculture. Then you would get to the Arkansas River where you would cross the bridge. Coming off the bridge, you would be coming into this really picturesque downtown. There was kind of this transition from rural agricultural to urban downtown. I was always captivated by it whether it was lit up for Christmas or just bustling with activity."

After Whirlpool left, Clark says the city "went through maybe a 10-year stretch where I'm not sure we really knew what to do. Fort Smith is a city with fantastic bones. But it was a very strong manufacturing city. When Whirlpool went away, I think we were focused on trying to do what we had always done."

Now the city finds itself focused on fighters, tourism opportunities and the arts. No longer does Fort Smith live in the shadow of Washington and Benton counties to the north.