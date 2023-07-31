Another reason

Oh what a tangled web the economy weaves. Just when you think things are bad, they get better. And just when you think things are getting better, they get worse. That might be a big reason they call economics the dismal science.

The good news: The Conference Board (a business research group that researches this kind of thing) says the consumer confidence index rose to 117 this month, the highest it's been in over two years. How the board comes up with that index is anybody's guess. But what we do know about consumer confidence is that it affects spending habits--and consumer spending is responsible for about 70 percent of GDP. So it's important.

It's about perception, and when it comes to the economy, perception can become reality PDQ.

That brings us to gas prices, which are lower than they were a year ago. But be warned, they are going up. The AP reports that gasoline (not crude oil) prices "soared to a nine-month high in New York, sending shock waves through to the pump, while prices have also been rising in Asia."

How is it possible that the price at the pump could rise when the price at the wellhead is essentially unchanged?

Let us count the examples in which the energy industry is vastly more complex than most people know:

First, unexpected refinery outages, specifically at ExxonMobil's refinery in Baton Rouge, Shell's refinery in Rotterdam, and ENEOS' facility in Japan have reduced supply.

Second, stockpiles of gasoline are lower than normal in key storage hubs in the U.S. Gulf Coast and in Singapore for this time of year.

Third, the loss of heavy naphtha--what? just bear with us--from Russia has squeezed components critical to the octane rating of gasoline. (Naphtha is a component.)

Fourth, "Switching away from Russia's" heavy naphtha "... has led to an excess of light naphtha [here we go again], which can be blended into gasoline but requires other components such as reformate [c'mon, guys], which has lifted the cost of premium gasoline."

Fifth, "counter-seasonal strengthening in diesel fuel prices has prompted refiners" to increase diesel production at the expense of gasoline, according to Wood Mackenzie.

There are few industries that provide a better example of how the law of supply and demand work--or that we live in a world that is not as black and white as we might want it to be. And to be certain, it demonstrates that complex problems can rarely be explained with simple answers.

It remains to be seen how long consumer confidence will remain high when the price at the pump heads north for the rest of the summer.

But remember, nothing lasts forever. Good or bad.