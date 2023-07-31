Arkansas adopts federal list for newborn screening

Arkansas is adopting a federal list of medical disorders that newborn babies must be screened for under a law passed during this year's legislative session.

On Thursday, the state Board of Health unanimously approved rules implementing Act 490, the Universal Newborn Screening Act.

"It removes all those specific conditions and instead just makes a broad statement that any new condition added to the Recommended [Uniform] Screening Panel, or RUSP, is automatically added to the screening panel in the state of Arkansas," said Katie Seely, director of the state's public health laboratory.

If a new condition is added to the RUSP, it will be automatically adopted into Arkansas newborn testing practices after 36 months, Seely said.

"Many of the disorders or conditions, when they're added to the RUSP, are not FDA approved yet. This is time for the vendor that we use that supplies reagents for those testing methods, test time to achieve FDA approval before we add them," she said.

The Recommended Uniform Screening Panel, determined by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, lists 37 core conditions for newborns.

In the past, the Arkansas Department of Health has tested newborns for more than 30 disorders, including phenylketonuria, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia and severe combined immunodeficiency.

In 2022, 98.3% of the more than 35,000 babies born in Arkansas were screened for genetic disorders, according to the Health Department's newborn screening annual report for 2022.

Despite the increase in the number of conditions newborns will be screened for, the fee charged to hospitals will remain $131. Hospitals pass along the fee to patients, and it is typically covered by private health insurance or Medicaid.

"We are constantly upgrading our instrumentation and equipment to try to stay, you know, aligned with what is the most up-to-date, high tech and most efficient use of testing," Seely said. "That includes a lot of automation that we're using now instead of having more people. We're using more robots to do the work for us now, which improves quality of our testing as well."

The legislation that became Act 490 was sponsored by Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Knoxville, who said he wanted to do whatever he could to "move the needle" in Arkansas maternal care.

"There's not one piece of legislation that's gonna be the silver bullet," Pilkington said. "It's a lot of different things working in tandem, whether that be newborn screening or the expansion of postpartum Medicaid. All of those types of things work together to improve Arkansas because we are one of the worst states in the union for maternal and newborn health."

