Arkansas Virtual Academy to dedicate new headquarters, education hub on Tuesday

Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva will be among the speakers Tuesday during a dedication ceremony and open house for the new Arkansas Virtual Academy headquarters and education hub.

Others scheduled to speak include Amy Johnson, Head of School, Arkansas Virtual Academy; James Rhyu, Stride, Inc. CEO; state Rep. Brian Evans, R-Cabot.; Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin; and Arkansas Virtual Academy students, parents and teachers.

The new facility at 717 W. 7th St. in Little Rock provides space for in-person student activities, testing and training. The building — which will serve as the school’s statewide headquarters — will also host tailored education sessions and provide onsite career preparation and readiness programs.

Arkansas Virtual Academy is a public charter school that has been open since 2003. The school has more than 4,000 students statewide.

The 24,450-square-foot building was renovated from a furniture warehouse and showroom. Following the building dedication, Arkansas Virtual Academy will host an open house until 6 p.m.



