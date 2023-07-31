Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded July 20-26 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
July 20
Dylan Keith Baugh, 43, and Jordan Ann Schultz, 30, both of Coweta, Okla.
Grant Reid Drawve, 36, and Dana Elizabeth Jordan, 38, both of Cave Springs
Justin Alexander Liddle, 25, and Alyssa Marie Ferri, 25, both of Rogers
Russell Addison Petrie, 20, and Sarah Elizabeth Bridges, 20, both of Rogers
Hector Ramos Monzalvo, 28, and Bryn Elyse Yeates Kirkland, 27, both of Bentonville
Diego Andres Robles Carrillo, 23, and Laura Yurany Florido Forero, 23, both of Pea Ridge
Kyle Joseph Swafford, 26, and Cydney Chae Wright, 19, both of Stilwell, Okla.
Seng V. Xiong, 47, and Sia Lee Yang, 43, both of Decatur
July 21
Fernie Calzadias Valenzuela, 22, and Maribel Peralta Ruiz, 24, both of Rogers
Christopher Camacho, 25, and Ashley Rebeca Ixchop, 25, both of Rogers
Ernesto Cornejo-Salazar, 61, and Angela Valencia Miranda, 55, both of Rogers
Nathaniel Heath Nicholas, 52, and Luckner Debrum Jr., 43, both of Bentonville
Fernando Perez Sanchez, 34, and Amalia Alvelo Gonzalez, 34, both of Bentonville
Jaden Lee Tadda, 20, Bella Vista, and Lauren Nicole Kelly, 21, Bentonville
Hayden Reed Talley, 20, and Tanicka Nicole Brown, 18, both of Rogers
David Elvis White, 32, and Maria Guadalupe Plascencia Bautista, 42, both of Siloam Springs
July 24
David James Cook Sr., 32, and Hannah Elaine Smith, 28, both of Bella Vista
Bodie Lyn Cotter, 26, and Keeley Hensley Jones, 25, both of Bella Vista
Gage Lukas Dreher, 23, and Kacy Katrina Wheeler, 23, both of Rogers
Justin Andrew Harrison, 32, Pea Ridge, and Josie Malinda Thompson, 31, Yukon, Okla.
Mitchell Ward Holland, 26, and Gabriela Morey Gifford, 24, both of Bentonville
Dakota Adam Ketcher, 26, Pea Ridge, and Haley Marie Lundberg, 28, Fayetteville
Jeffrey Luke Todd, 25, and Claire Elizabeth Whaley, 25, both of Rogers
Selvin Balmore Torres Flores, 27, Springdale, and Monica Barriga, 25, Bella Vista
Nelson Dexter Weed Jr., 90, and Carmen Ninfa Atwater, 78, both of Siloam Springs
Donald Wilborne Jr., 68, Rogers, and Robin Renee Vezina, 65, Clayton, N.C.
July 25
Columbus Jeffery Calley, 31, and Morgan Elizabeth Martin, 31, both of Bentonville
Dalton Gage Handley, 22, and Dannel Raeann Kay Comer, 21, both of Rogers
July 26
John Benjamin Davidson, 42, and Alicia Dawn Robertson, 45, both of Siloam Springs
Hafer Harper, 39, and Madeline Rhea Mills, 30, both of Bentonville
Marcos Antonio Interiano Morales, 28, and Jennifer Iveth Hernandez Paredes, 29, both of Rogers
Ahmed Moustafa Galal Abdelaziz Kobtan, 29, Gravette, and Paloma Delgado, 26, Glendale, Ariz.
Seth Garrison Mascho, 21, and Ally Adrian Chambers, 21, both of Tahlequah, Okla.
Ricardo Alberto Mejia Lemus, 42, and Ricardo Antonio Coreas Del Cid, 30, both of Rogers
Brett Alan Pearson-Jones, 34, and Jami Nicole Dunaway, 41, both of Bentonville