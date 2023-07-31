Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded July 20-26 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

July 20

Dylan Keith Baugh, 43, and Jordan Ann Schultz, 30, both of Coweta, Okla.

Grant Reid Drawve, 36, and Dana Elizabeth Jordan, 38, both of Cave Springs

Justin Alexander Liddle, 25, and Alyssa Marie Ferri, 25, both of Rogers

Russell Addison Petrie, 20, and Sarah Elizabeth Bridges, 20, both of Rogers

Hector Ramos Monzalvo, 28, and Bryn Elyse Yeates Kirkland, 27, both of Bentonville

Diego Andres Robles Carrillo, 23, and Laura Yurany Florido Forero, 23, both of Pea Ridge

Kyle Joseph Swafford, 26, and Cydney Chae Wright, 19, both of Stilwell, Okla.

Seng V. Xiong, 47, and Sia Lee Yang, 43, both of Decatur

July 21

Fernie Calzadias Valenzuela, 22, and Maribel Peralta Ruiz, 24, both of Rogers

Christopher Camacho, 25, and Ashley Rebeca Ixchop, 25, both of Rogers

Ernesto Cornejo-Salazar, 61, and Angela Valencia Miranda, 55, both of Rogers

Nathaniel Heath Nicholas, 52, and Luckner Debrum Jr., 43, both of Bentonville

Fernando Perez Sanchez, 34, and Amalia Alvelo Gonzalez, 34, both of Bentonville

Jaden Lee Tadda, 20, Bella Vista, and Lauren Nicole Kelly, 21, Bentonville

Hayden Reed Talley, 20, and Tanicka Nicole Brown, 18, both of Rogers

David Elvis White, 32, and Maria Guadalupe Plascencia Bautista, 42, both of Siloam Springs

July 24

David James Cook Sr., 32, and Hannah Elaine Smith, 28, both of Bella Vista

Bodie Lyn Cotter, 26, and Keeley Hensley Jones, 25, both of Bella Vista

Gage Lukas Dreher, 23, and Kacy Katrina Wheeler, 23, both of Rogers

Justin Andrew Harrison, 32, Pea Ridge, and Josie Malinda Thompson, 31, Yukon, Okla.

Mitchell Ward Holland, 26, and Gabriela Morey Gifford, 24, both of Bentonville

Dakota Adam Ketcher, 26, Pea Ridge, and Haley Marie Lundberg, 28, Fayetteville

Jeffrey Luke Todd, 25, and Claire Elizabeth Whaley, 25, both of Rogers

Selvin Balmore Torres Flores, 27, Springdale, and Monica Barriga, 25, Bella Vista

Nelson Dexter Weed Jr., 90, and Carmen Ninfa Atwater, 78, both of Siloam Springs

Donald Wilborne Jr., 68, Rogers, and Robin Renee Vezina, 65, Clayton, N.C.

July 25

Columbus Jeffery Calley, 31, and Morgan Elizabeth Martin, 31, both of Bentonville

Dalton Gage Handley, 22, and Dannel Raeann Kay Comer, 21, both of Rogers

July 26

John Benjamin Davidson, 42, and Alicia Dawn Robertson, 45, both of Siloam Springs

Hafer Harper, 39, and Madeline Rhea Mills, 30, both of Bentonville

Marcos Antonio Interiano Morales, 28, and Jennifer Iveth Hernandez Paredes, 29, both of Rogers

Ahmed Moustafa Galal Abdelaziz Kobtan, 29, Gravette, and Paloma Delgado, 26, Glendale, Ariz.

Seth Garrison Mascho, 21, and Ally Adrian Chambers, 21, both of Tahlequah, Okla.

Ricardo Alberto Mejia Lemus, 42, and Ricardo Antonio Coreas Del Cid, 30, both of Rogers

Brett Alan Pearson-Jones, 34, and Jami Nicole Dunaway, 41, both of Bentonville