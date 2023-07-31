Sections
Country singer Phil Vassar, R&B group Morris Day and the Time lead State Fair lineup

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 1:31 p.m.
Phil Vassar (left) and Morris Day and The Time are shown in this composite photo. Both performers are slated to kick off the concert lineup for the 83rd Arkansas State Fair.

Country singer Phil Vassar, with “special guest” Matt Stell, performing Oct. 13, and Morris Day and the Time, performing Oct. 14, kick off the concert lineup for the 83rd Arkansas State Fair, Oct. 13-22 at the State Fairgrounds in Little Rock.

The fair continues to offer free concerts with gate admission; advance premium concert seating is available for $20.

The rest of the Main Stage headliners announced are:

• Oct. 15: La Cultura Norteña with Enigmatico  (Hispanic Concert Series)

• Oct. 16: Jettway Music School with Zac Dunlap Band

• Oct. 17: Faith and Family Night, featuring Crowder and Nick Hall

• Oct. 18: TBA

• Oct. 19: All-4-One

• Oct. 20: Uncle Kracker

• Oct 21: Night Ranger

• Oct. 22: La Fuerza Del Rio Conchos with La Tropa Del Norte (Hispanic Concert Series).

The fair will announce additional main stage acts and daily promotions in the upcoming weeks.

The fair is also launching a “Fair Frenzy” promotion Tuesday-Aug. 14 with discounts on advance gate admission, $5, and ride bands, $30. Visit www.ArkansasStateFair.com for more information. 


