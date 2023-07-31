Evacuation orders expand in California as winds spread Bonny wildfire

A Riverside County, Calif., wildfire continued to burn out of control overnight and had swelled to 2,069 acres as of Saturday morning, while parts of a nearby residential community remained under evacuation orders.

The Bonny fire, which ignited Thursday afternoon near Aguanga southeast of Temecula, has grown steadily amid changing wind patterns, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection/Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire is burning dangerously close to the community of Terwilliger Valley, but so far no homes have been damaged. One injury has been reported. Fire officials also said flames have destroyed a nonresidential building and one vehicle.

The blaze was 5% contained as of Saturday morning. Crews had estimated its containment at 10% early Friday, but lost ground as the fire swelled in size.

More than 1,000 firefighters continued to battle the blaze under a heat advisory as it burned toward the southeast, charring dense vegetation. Air resources including five helicopters were also on hand.

"The firefighters were able to do some good work despite the steep, rugged terrain," said Rob Roseen, a public information officer for the fire department.

Temperatures Friday crept into the triple digits with low humidity. Similar weather conditions were expected Saturday, heightening the risk of erratic fire behavior, officials said.

There would be a continued risk of lightning in the area from Sunday night into this morning before temperatures fall back into the 90s, where they're expected to remain for much of the week, said Casey Oswant, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's San Diego office.

"It will be pretty toasty for the next couple of days," Oswant said.

Evacuation orders expanded Friday afternoon, more than tripling the number of homes threatened by the fire. A wildfire smoke advisory was issued for eastern Riverside County, with residents urged to stay indoors if they smell smoke or see ash.

At 12:30 p.m., all residents of the Terwilliger Valley community were ordered to evacuate, affecting more than 700 homes.

The expanded evacuation included residents north of the San Diego County border; west of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park; south of Bowers, Bailey and Ramsey roads; and east of Bonny Lane.

Hamilton High School in Anza was serving as an evacuation center. A stretch of Old Mitchell Camp Road between Chihuahua Valley Road and the Cooper Cienega Truck Trail was closed, as was Chihuahua Valley Road between Old Mitchell Camp Road and Highway 79.

Capt. Robert Foxworthy, a spokesperson for Cal Fire, said this winter's historic rainfall and snowpack delayed the fire season. But in the coming weeks, he expects larger fires to ignite in recently dried fuels.

"As we continue in the summer, especially with 100-plus temperatures, we will continue to have fuels dying out and drying out and being more receptive to burn," he said.

"The chances for those bigger fires will only increase."

Another Riverside County fire that broke out Thursday evening near Banning was no longer active Saturday.

The Sunset fire, which ignited near Mesa and Gilman streets, had reached 103 acres and firefighters were battling the blaze through Friday.

Investigators said Friday that they believe the fire was the result of arson.

One suspect -- identified only as Andre Cox -- has been arrested and now faces multiple charges, fire officials said.