Football Ferns out after tie with Swiss

DUNEDIN, New Zealand -- New Zealand outshot Switzerland and even moved goalkeeper Victoria Esson into an attack position several times, but failed to break a 0-0 tie Sunday in the Women's World Cup and became the first host nation to be eliminated in group play in tournament history.

The Football Ferns are co-hosting the World Cup with Australia, which must win today against Canada to avoid its own early elimination.

Switzerland advanced to the round of 16. The Swiss also played to a scoreless draw against Norway, but won the group with the draw against New Zealand, coupled with the Norwegians' simultaneous 6-0 rout of the Philippines.

New Zealand controlled the pace for long stretches of the match and had its chances to score, outshooting Switzerland 12-3. Jacqui Hand knocked a shot off the right post in the 24th minute.

All 25,947 seats at Forsyth Barr Stadiums were filled -- the only one of Dunedin's six tournament matches to sell out. The raucous crowd stomped and cheered all night, to no avail.

The tournament began July 20 with New Zealand upsetting Norway 1-0, but the Ferns failed to score from the 48th minute of that match through two more games. They lost their previous match 1-0 against the Philippines.

COLOMBIA 2,

GERMANY 1

SYDNEY -- Manuela Vanegas scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time as Colombia upset Germany.

The defender headed in to settle a thrilling game and put her country on the brink of advancing to the knockout stage.

Alexandra Popp had scored an 89th-minute penalty and seemed to have earned Germany a 1-1 draw after 18-year-old Linda Caicedo had struck a stunning opener for Colombia.

But Vanegas came up with a late twist to huge celebrations among Colombia fans who dominated the Sydney Football Stadium crowd.

The Germans thought they'd secured a point after Colombia goalkeeper Catalina Perez brought down Lena Oberdorf in the box.

Popp, who scored twice in her country's 6-0 rout of Morocco in its opening game of the tournament, fired straight down the middle to level the game.

Colombia had gone in front through Caicedo's goal in the 52nd.

The Real Madrid teenager had suffered a health scare earlier in the week, but produced a moment of magic to score her second of the tournament.

MOROCCO 1,

SOUTH KOREA 0

ADELAIDE, Australia -- Morocco made history in multiple ways during its 1-0 victory over South Korea.

Defender Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a Hijab in a World Cup game at the senior level, and her teammate Ibtissam Jraidi scored the Atlas Lionesses' first World Cup goal. The Moroccans scored in the 6th minute and were able to make it stand up for the remainder of the match.

After a lopsided 6-0 loss against Germany, the victory keeps No. 72-ranked Morocco in contention to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Morocco scored its first ever World Cup goal in the sixth minute when Jraidi met a cross from Hanane Ait El Haj with a glancing header toward the far post.

South Korea had the majority of the possession but was unable to translate the advantage into many scoring opportunities. Its best chance at equalizing came in the 87th minute when 16-year-old New Jersey resident Casey Phair pushed a shot just wide of the post. Phair, the youngest player to appear at a World Cup, went on as a late substitute.

NORWAY 6,

PHILIPPINES 0

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- Sophie Roman Haug's hat trick kick-started Norway's dormant offense and sparked a blowout win over the Philippines.

The Philippines' debut run in the tournament came to an end as Norway scored early and often, netting three goals in the first 31 minutes.

Before the game, Norway had not scored in three consecutive Women's World Cup matches dating to the quarterfinals of the 2019 tournament.

But Roman Haug one-timed a ball into the net in the sixth minute, and scored again 11 minutes later. Caroline Graham Hansen added a long-distance shot in the 31st minute.

Roman Haug completed the hat trick in injury time.

In the second half, an Alicia Barker own goal in the 48th minute and Guro Reiten's penalty kick in the 53rd minute extended Norway's lead to 5-0. Filipina defender Sofia Harrison received a red card in the 67th minute for using excessive force, and the Philippines played the rest of the match a player down.

Eden Park was turned into a makeshift home match for the Philippines, as the Filipina fans screamed in unison any time the Philippines touched the ball, even as the deficit grew.

The Philippines were fresh off of a historic 1-0 win over co-host New Zealand that marked the first Women's World Cup win for the debutantes.

Philippines' Hali Long, left, and Dominique Randle react at the end of the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between Norway and Philippines at Eden Park stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Norway defeated Philippines 6-0. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



Norway's Karina Saevik, right, hugs her teammate Sophie Roman Haug at the end of the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between Norway and Philippines at Eden Park stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Sophie Roman Haug scored a hat trick in Norway's 6-0 victory. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



Switzerland's Alisha Lehmann celebrates after the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)



Switzerland's Ana Maria Crnogorcevic, left, celebrates with Switzerland's Viola Calligaris after the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

