DEAR HELOISE: I opened my computer this afternoon and found an online bill from a well-known computer repair company. It had my name and address on it and listed computer parts that needed to be replaced, as well as the hours of labor that were put in to repair the computer. The problem was that I never sent my computer in for repairs. In fact, it's brand-new (I've had it for seven months) and works beautifully.

I've never had to use the company that billed me for repairs because my son can repair any problems I have with a computer, so I knew this had to be a mistake. I called the number on this fake bill and got a man who threatened me with legal action if I didn't pay this bogus bill of over $656 within 24 hours. I told him to go ahead and sue because they were just low-life scammers and wouldn't dare take legal action.

I called my attorney and told her what had happened, and she said to ignore them. Apparently, she had other clients who were going through the same thing, and it was clearly a scam.

It seems like there are so many people out there these days who try to cheat people out of money -- and some who have taken lifetime savings from the elderly. It's especially important to read all of our mail, even if it looks like junk mail. We shouldn't let anyone threaten us if we call to question a bill for something we didn't order or a service we never received.

The older a person is, the more likely they'll be targeted by scammers. Scammers will assume we won't remember if we had something repaired or replaced, so save all your receipts. If possible, in a notebook or on a wall calendar, make notes of tax payments and bills with the amount and date of payment, along with the confirmation number.

-- Loretta M.,

Garland, Texas

DEAR HELOISE: First, let me thank you for your years of hints. I've used so many, but today I have a hint for you and your readers. My handheld hair dryer had a lot of lint stuck in the air intake screen, and it made me nervous to think it might cause a fire.

I tried to pick out the lint, but finally ended up grabbing a wet cotton swab and running it across the air intake screen. It easily removed the lint.

-- Claudia F.,

Daytona Beach, Fla.

DEAR CLAUDIA: Just make sure your hair dryer is unplugged when you use that wet cotton swab.

