I-40 chase ends with suspect dead, state trooper injured

A high-speed pursuit on Interstate 40 Friday night that ended in a ramming maneuver by an Arkansas State Police trooper left the suspect, a West Memphis man, dead and another trooper injured, a Saturday news release from the agency stated.

Demarcus Clark, 32, died as a result of injuries he suffered about 10 p.m. Friday, when a state trooper pursuing him performed a "tactical vehicle intervention" to end the chase near the 283 mile marker on I-40, the release says. It says Clark was driving recklessly and fleeing at speeds of more than 120 mph, putting the lives of other motorists at risk.

The term "tactical vehicle intervention" refers to a practice in which a trooper rams the rear wheel of a suspect vehicle in an attempt to spin it out of control and end the chase, which has also been referred to as a precision immobilization technique, or PIT, maneuver, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said previously.

Immediately after the pursuing trooper rammed Clark's vehicle, it collided with a second trooper's patrol vehicle, injuring a state police sergeant, who was treated at a hospital and released, the release states. The sergeant was not identified in the release.

"Last night, our Troopers put into action their oath to always put the lives of innocents ahead of their own and ahead of a suspect who made the reckless choice to flee from law enforcement," state police director Col. Mike Hagar said in the release. "Although we regret any loss of life, we thank God that our brave Troopers made it home safe to their families."

As a result of the pursuit, traffic on the interstate was interrupted for more than three hours, the release states.

Marion police began the pursuit of Clark earlier in the evening but requested state police assistance after he fled a traffic stop.

The release did not state why Marion police pulled him over, and Murphy said she didn't yet know that detail, which is part of the ongoing investigation.

It was the second death to result from state police use of a "tactical vehicle intervention" in as many weeks. On July 17, a PIT maneuver by a state trooper ended a 14-mile pursuit on U.S. 67/167, fatally injuring Andrew Muggs, 25, another state police news release stated.

Muggs was fleeing from state police at speeds of over 100 mph and passing other drivers on the shoulder, that release stated.

State police use of the PIT maneuver has been on the rise since at least 2016, data provided in December 2022 by Bill Sadler, who was state police spokesman at the time, showed.

Sadler said in the fall of 2021 that six people had died as a result of PIT maneuvers since 2016, with one death reported in 2019, three in 2020 and two in 2021. He was not able to provide any statistics on injuries at that time.

In 2016, about 11% of state police pursuits ended with the use of a PIT, but by 2019 that ratio had risen to just over 20%, or one in five, and had yet to fall below that rate by Dec. 10, 2022, which was the end of the data set Sadler provided.

In fact, in 2020 and the portion of 2022 that was reported, the PIT maneuver was used in 28% and 25% of pursuits, respectively, bringing the rate to one in four. In 2021, 23% of pursuits ended with PIT maneuvers.

During the same time period, the number of pursuits in which state police were involved also generally rose, the data showed.

The numbers on usage of the ramming maneuver released by Sadler in late 2022 differed slightly from those provided toward the end of 2021, which showed a higher rate of PIT usage. It was unclear why the two data sets did not match.