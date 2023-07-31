Robert Chambers, 56, coined as the "Preppy Killer" in a 1986 murder case, was released four years early from the Shawangunk Correctional Facility in New York for drug and assault charges, according to online inmate records maintained by the New York Department of Corrections.

Dean Phillips, 54, Democratic congressman of Minnesota, confirmed to the New York Times that he was considering challenging 80-year-old President Joe Biden in the 2024 primary.

William Klare, 40, of New York City's Bronx borough, was arrested and faces charges including with hate crime charges of burglary, aggravated harassment, criminal mischief and criminal trespass, in connection with drawing a swastika on a chalkboard at a Brooklyn yoga studio, damaging a mezuzah and leaving the written message "Nazi punk f*** off," police said.

Lorenzo Lujan, a deputy in Larimer County, Colo., will not face criminal charges for tasing a man who was then hit and killed by an SUV along an interstate, Eighth District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin said in a letter.

Dianne Grossman and Seth Grossman will receive $9.1 million from Rockaway Township School District in New Jersey, ending a lawsuit in which they claimed middle-school administrators didn't take their daughter's bullying complaints seriously before the sixth grader committed suicide in 2017.

Robert Hernandez, president of Miami Beach's Fraternal Order of Police, said an officer "had to make a split-second decision" when he fatally shot an escaped New Hampshire inmate after holding a woman hostage at a Victoria's Secret store.

Andrew Giles Fay, the Florida Public Service Commission's chairman, said in a statement, Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys' adding the 645 area code is "a testament to South Florida's growing economy" and "will ensure that customer demand for new lines is met."

Steven Smiley, a staff sergeant who oversaw Marine training at South Carolina's Parris Island, was found innocent of charges in the 2021 death of a 19-year-old recruit, but the jury did find him guilty of calling recruits names.

Julia Lawson, an environmental scientist with California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said researchers are "coming up with nothing at this point" in their pursuit to track down a wolverine.