John Brown University alumna shares grandfather’s story in film

SILOAM SPRINGS -- John Brown University alumna MacKenzie Martz said she wanted to use film to showcase her grandfather's life.

Martz premiered her film "The Story of Mr. Glass" at the Bentonville Film Festival on June 17. The film was shot partly to fulfill Martz's film degree from JBU.

The film's subject, David Glass, is a renowned business executive known for his impactful leadership in the retail industry and sports management. As the former CEO of Walmart from 1988 to 2000, Glass spearheaded the company's significant expansion, driving its transformation into a global retail powerhouse.

Additionally, he served as the owner and CEO of the Kansas City Royals baseball team, overseeing its successful turnaround and the Royals' remarkable journey to win the World Series in 2015. Glass's strategic vision and commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on both the business and sports realms, Martz said.

"I chose to direct this film because I wanted to share the full story of my grandfather's life," Martz said. "For years I went with him to business meetings and watched him give speeches, never fully understanding what he did. In my eyes, he was just my grandfather who took me to play laser tag and get ice cream. He always encouraged my love for film, and I feel that it is my duty as his granddaughter to tell his story in an authentic and meaningful way."

Every student enrolled in the film program at JBU must complete the senior film project, a two-semester process that requires students to take a film from an idea to a finished product, which is viewed on campus at the end of the year. Students graduate from the department with experience in all aspects of film production, as well as generating a film production book, which is an extremely valuable tool when looking for jobs after graduation, according to the university.

"David Glass was an innovative retailer, diehard sports fan and loving family leader. His perseverance propelled him to leave his small town and pursue his dreams," says the film description. "Through hard work, leadership and faith he became one of the greatest business minds of our generation. After successfully building Walmart beside Sam Walton, he left to pursue another love ... baseball. Through it all, his priority was rooted in family and faith."

After completing their project, students are strongly encouraged to submit their films to various film festivals and contests, so Martz submitted "The Story of Mr. Glass" to the Bentonville Film Festival.

"It was such an exhilarating week filled with unforgettable moments," Martz said. "We were fortunate enough to have an encore screening, allowing our film to be showcased twice. The outpouring of support from numerous individuals was truly heartwarming, and I will forever be grateful."

Martz was also featured on a panel to talk about her film that included the CEO and president of Walmart, Doug McMillon, and was moderated by Tony Waller, Walmart's vice president of constituent relations and racial equity.

"The festival also presented an opportunity to connect with an array of kind-hearted and talented individuals," Martz said. "Without a doubt, this experience will remain etched in my memory."

Martz said she is extremely grateful for her producers, Devon Gulati and Devin Arnone, who provided unwavering support and were by her side at the film festival.

Martz has submitted "The Story of Mr. Glass" to over 20 festivals. The trailer can be viewed on YouTube.

In the future, Martz hopes to work on horror movies and made connections at the Bentonville Film Festival to further that goal.

"I've always wanted to produce horror movies, and thankfully I met some people who can help move me in that direction in the film industry," Martz said. "Directing was a one-and-done experience for me since it was a personal story with people I was close to. The small producer role is what I want to keep doing in the future."