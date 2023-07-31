Who true racists are

Over the years I have observed a letter on average of perhaps once per month that directly asserts all Republicans are racist. This assertion is typically made with an assumption that this is factual. Yet these assertions are never, it seems, rebutted. In a conservative state that is surprising since it is easily rebutted.

I believe the idea that Republicans are racist is based in the Southern Strategy myth promoted by progressives. This strategy is alleged to have been what Nixon used to turn Dixiecrats into Republican voters in his 1968 presidential campaign. The reasoning is that the 1964 Civil Rights Act caused Southern Democrats, who had devised the Jim Crow laws that protected white supremacy, to turn to the Republican candidate in 1968. In fact, the 1964 Civil Rights Act would have been successfully filibustered by Democrats, as they had done in 1957, without the significant Republican vote in the Senate.

The myth further states that Republicans flipped Democrat seats in Congress and in state legislatures. The problem with this is that in the 1968 presidential election many Southern Democrats voted for George Wallace, not Nixon. Wallace was a Southern Democrat and a proud segregationist from Alabama. As governor of Alabama, he stood in the door to the registrar's office to block two Black students from attending the University of Alabama. The Democratic Party denied him approval to run as a Democrat. He formed the American Independent Party and won five states in the Deep South, including Arkansas.

Democrats remained in control of Southern state legislatures, governorships and congressional delegations in 1970. Republicans gradually replaced Democrats over the following 30 years.

I believe the Democratic Party dishonestly, but successfully, has transferred its racist legacy to the Republican Party. Generations have grown up without knowing the truth. Republicans have always stood up for civil rights.

MICHAEL SANDERS

Little Rock

Backbone of nation

The WPA (Washington, D.C., Protection Association) is in full swing. Listening to the news, one can only wonder about our future.

Almost everything we hear is distorted, half-truths or downright false. It is sad that the moral decay of honesty is allowed by us citizens. The elites have won and are in control. The wealthy/powerful in government, business, unions, media, and super-rich call the shots. They dance, control, and spend while we crawl and pay with our toil.

A very sad day for those who are the backbone of this great nation.

WILLIAM F. JEBB

Cabot