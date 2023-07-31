Little Rock working to reduce police vacancies

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. this month announced that he plans to reduce the number of officer vacancies in the Little Rock Police Department by about 40% by the end of the year, which would bring relief to a department that has suffered from staffing shortages like other agencies in the state and nation.

The department is short about 90 officers and has 30 more on extended leave, Chief Heath Helton told residents who attended quarterly meetings this month at the department's patrol division headquarters.

"I could do a lot of things" if more of those spots were filled, Helton said July 13.

Scott hopes to reduce the number of vacancies to between 52 and 58, he said July 20. The goal is part of his ongoing efforts to be "uber-aggressive" in police recruiting, he said.

He acknowledged that other law enforcement agencies in the state are competition for eligible applicants, pointing in particular to the raise offered to Arkansas State Police troopers last year, which made those positions competitive in pay and benefits to Little Rock police, Scott said.

"It's an arms race," he said.

While other cities in the state may not be able to keep up with the pay raises offered by state police, Scott said, Little Rock largely can. Although state police have a higher entry salary than Little Rock officers, those who stay with the department two years or longer will be making more than their state-employed counterparts, Scott said.

The hiring bonuses offered by the city, such as a $10,000 incentive paid to applicants who graduate from the police academy and a $5,000 moving bonus for some applicants, help attract fresh blood, Scott said.

Another way the city is trying to bring in trained officers is through so-called lateral hires, in which people who have worked for other policing agencies apply to work in Little Rock, limiting the amount of training they need to be qualified, Scott and Helton have said.

The department has hired around two officers through the lateral hire program so far, Helton said, but approximately 18 more have applied and are in the process of being evaluated.

"It hasn't been like I thought it would, but it's picked up," Helton said.

On Friday, a recruit class of 21 officers graduated, police spokesman Mark Edwards said. That class started with about 30 applicants, Helton said earlier this year.

Based on the estimates Helton and Scott gave for police vacancies and officers out on long-term leave, the department has around 80% of its allocated 594 sworn officers available for duty. That's about 85% if officers on leave are excluded.

Hiring rates have to keep up with the 35 to 45 officers who are set to retire each year on average, Scott said.

The exact number of sworn officers employed by the department was not available last week, Edwards said. He would be able to provide that number today, he said.

In a meeting with representatives of the Chenal Property Owners Association on Wednesday, Helton placed the number of vacancies at 90, according to the meeting minutes. He told them that part of the reason is that officers hired during the push to increase police numbers during the Clinton presidency have served for nearly 30 years and are eligible to retire.

In addition to referencing the recruit class graduating Friday, Helton told the representatives there are more than 40 applicants in the next recruit class. The classes take about six months to train.

Separately, a request made under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act on Tuesday for the department's strength at the start of 2023 and at the beginning and end of 2021 and 2020 was still being processed, officials said. Little Rock Human Resources employees on Friday requested additional time past the three-day deadline mandated by the law to process the requested data, which also included hiring and termination data.

The recruits from Friday's graduation bring the department to about 83% strength overall, and if Scott's goal is met, the agency would be at about 86% of allocated strength, or 91% if officers on leave are excluded.

That would be roughly on par with the strengths reported by other agencies in Pulaski County.

North Little Rock police last week had 172 sworn officers employed out of 188 sworn positions allocated to the department, department spokeswoman Sgt. Carmen Helton said, representing 91% of the allocated positions filled.

The department has hired 20 sworn officers so far this year while 14 have resigned or retired, she said. None have been fired.

At the Pulaski County sheriff's office, where the sworn personnel who operate the jail make up the majority of the force, 333 of the 392 sworn positions, or about 85%, were filled last week, spokeswoman Kristin Knox said.

The office's enforcement wing, encompassing deputies who are patrolling the county, was doing slightly better than the detention deputies, who run the jail, the data showed. Of the 127 sworn positions allocated to enforcement, 117, or 92%, were filled. In the detention division, 216 of 265 positions, or about 81%, were filled.

Seven sworn deputies had retired so far this year, Knox said, while 34 had resigned and nine more were terminated.

In Little Rock, one of the things that has affected the department's ability to patrol with a reduced workforce has been the continued strain caused by the tornado that struck the city on March 31, Chief Helton told residents earlier this month.

Officers have continued to patrol the affected areas, where people have sometimes attempted to steal belongings from residences and businesses damaged or destroyed by the tornado, he said, which has led to overtime for the officers.

"We're having a little activity with people pilfering through there," said Maj. Zac Farley, who leads the department's Northwest Patrol Division. "Some theft, but not a lot."

There are still officers on patrol in the storm-affected areas every night, Farley said on July 20, but the number has been reduced slightly so resources could be used elsewhere.

Seven of the newly graduated recruits will be bound for the Southwest Patrol Division, where Lt. C.P. Thomas was filling in for Maj. Cristina Plummer at Thursday's quarterly meeting.

"We really need those [officers]," Thomas said.

Thomas would like to have 13 patrol vehicles out every day, he said, but is currently only able to meet that goal on Thursdays, when the most officers are on the clock. Due to the shortage of officers, he said, he's asked the ones he has to take a certain amount of time in their shift to patrol through neighborhoods, sometimes even with their blue lights flashing, in an effort to make sure that residents see that police are present.