Marines meeting recruiting goal

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. -- Marine leaders say they will make their recruiting goal this year, while the active-duty Army, Navy and Air Force all expect to fall short. The services have struggled in the tight job market to compete with higher-paying businesses for the dwindling number of young people who can meet the military's physical, mental and moral standards.

Brig. Gen. Walker Field, who heads the Eastern recruiting region, says the Corps has historically put an emphasis on selecting top-performing Marines to fill recruiting jobs. He says that has been a key to the Marines' recruiting success, along with efforts to increase the number of recruiters, extend those who do well and speed their return to high schools, where in-person recruiting stopped during the covid-19 pandemic.

He said his recruiters -- who cover the territory between Canada and Puerto Rico and as far west as Mississippi -- will meet their mission and expect to have 30% of their 2024 goal when they start the next fiscal year Oct. 1. More broadly, Marine officials say they expect the Corps to achieve its recruiting target of more than 33,000.

Last year, the Navy, Air Force and Marines had to eat into their pools of delayed-entry applicants in order to make their goals. The Marines will avoid that this year.

"That would be a great ending," said Field, speaking to The Associated Press on a recent steamy day at South Carolina's Parris Island, along the Atlantic Coast. "I'm bearish for not only concluding FY23 on a strong footing, but also how we set the conditions for FY24."

The Marine Corps may get some help from its small size. The Army, for example, has a recruiting goal of 65,000 this year, which is nearly double the Corps', and expects to fall substantially short of that. Air Force and Navy officials say they will also miss their goals, although the Space Force, which is the smallest service and does its recruiting within Air Force stations, is expected to meet its goal of about 500 recruits.

Sitting in the shadow of Parris Island's replica of the Iwo Jima monument, Field said his biggest challenge is that a number of Marine hopefuls cannot pass the military's academic test, known as the Armed Services Voluntary Aptitude Battery.

That is a widespread problem, but the Army recently set up a program that targets recruits who score below 30 on the test and provides schooling for several weeks to help them pass. Already more than 8,800 recruits have successfully gone through the classes, raised their scores and moved on to basic training.

The Navy is taking another route, with a pilot program that allows up to 20% of their recruits to score below 30 on the test, as long as they meet specific standards for their chosen naval job. Marine leaders, however, do not take those lowest-scoring recruits, and so far have no plans for any type of formal improvement program such as the Army's.

Field said the Marines are repositioning recruiting stations, moving them around based on where population totals have increased in the latest census. More important, he said, the Corps maintains its focus on choosing the right recruiters, encouraging successful ones to stay in the job and increasing the number of Marine reservists tapped for recruit duties from the current 31 to 96 by the end of next year.

Col. Jennifer Nash, who until last month was assistant chief of staff for the Eastern region, said Marines are hand-selected for recruiting command jobs.

"We put our best and brightest in those positions," said Nash, adding that those chosen for recruiting posts have a proven track record of success in previous assignments and have demonstrated critical leadership skills. "That's why they got selected, because they were above their peers."

She acknowledged that the first time she was picked for a recruiting job she was "voluntold." But now, recounting her sales pitch in Atlanta, her rapid-fire pitch comes without taking a breath.

"I say, 'Hey, ever thought about being a Marine? We're a bunch of Marines. And, you know, I think you potentially could be a good Marine. You ever thought about it?' And usually you get, 'Yeah, I thought about it.' And I'm, like, 'What's holding you back? Would you like to learn more about your opportunities?' 'Absolutely.' 'OK. Mind giving me your name and phone number? I'll have one of my recruiters give you a phone call.'"

