Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Twitter, now rebranded as X, reinstated Ye's account Saturday about eight months after suspending him for violating the platform's rules. Ye, formerly named Kanye West, won't be able to monetize his account and advertisements won't appear next to his posts, the company told the Wall Street Journal. As of Saturday he had yet to post via his newly reopened handle, which has more than 31 million followers. The social media platform suspended Ye after he posted in December an image of a swastika combined with a Star of David. X's press office and representatives for Ye did not immediately respond to request for comment Saturday. "I tried my best. Despite that, the rapper again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," the company's owner, Elon Musk, wrote to a user at the time. Ye's swastika post was one of several antisemitic comments he made last year, a pattern that cost him business deals and, until Saturday, his Twitter account. West also lost backers from the fashion world, including Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga, and he was dropped by talent agency CAA and Hollywood financier and producer MRC.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard shared that they dropped $600 buying pillows and blankets so their family could crash in Boston Logan International Airport after flight delays, but they were booted from the airport, despite it being open 24 hours a day. Bell said in a since-expired Instagram Story last week her husband and their two children, Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8, were "stranded at the Boston airport" after hours of delays. Shepard posted that after seven hours of delays, the flight was "kicked to the next day all together" and there were "ZERO" hotel vacancies in the greater Boston area. Bell shared an update that after they'd taken their sleeping medicine, they were "kicked out" of the airport. "Thankfully we found friends of friends who offered us their attics and accepted us at 1am," Bell said on Instagram. "And then took us on a hike the next morning with a lot of dogs and it was heaven!" Delay or no delay, Boston Logan has a policy that states "travelers are not allowed to wait or sleep airside after security checkpoints have closed for the night."