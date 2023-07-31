North Little Rock cooling center to remain open through the week

North Little Rock announced Monday it will keep its cooling center open through Friday, as the heat waive continues.

The cooling center is in the North Little Rock Community Center building, 2700 Willow St. City officials said vending machines are available and people may bring their pets. The cooling center hours are from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and the number of the community center is (501) 791-8541.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of Arkansas until 8 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock. Heat index values between 105 and 109 are expected in parts of central, southeast, southwest and western Arkansas, the weather service said.

The weather service generally issues a Heat Advisory within 12 hours of the onset "of extremely dangerous heat conditions." The general rule for this advisory is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100 degrees or higher for at least two days, and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75 degrees, the weather service said.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. The weather service urges people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-condition rooms, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded areas or air-conditioned buildings if working outdoors.



