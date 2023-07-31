Sections
NWA planners seek grants for road projects

Funding pursued for Springdale Northern Bypass, Arkansas 112 projects by Ron Wood | Today at 4:10 a.m.
Barricades stand Friday, July 28, 2023, at the western edge of the intersection of Arkansas 612 and Arkansas 112 north of Elm Springs in Springdale. Regional Planners are pursuing $50 million in federal grants to help pay for two major transportation projects, another section of the Springdale Northern Bypass and improvements to Arkansas 112. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Northwest Arkansas regional planners are pursuing $50 million worth of federal grants to help pay for two major transportation projects: another section of...

Print Headline: NWA planners seek grants for road projects

