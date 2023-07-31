BASEBALL

Cards trade 3 pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals are unloading valuable arms ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. The Cardinals traded former Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the Texas Rangers. St. Louis will also send right-hander Chris Stratton to Texas. In return, the Cardinals will reportedly receive two top 30 prospects -- right-hander Tekoah Roby and infielder Thomas Saggese -- and left-hander John King. The moves come a day after the Rangers acquired ace Max Scherzer from the Mets in exchange for minor-league middle infielder Luisangel Acuna, who i one of the Rangers' top prospects. The Cardinals also sent reliever Jordan Hicks to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. In return, the Blue Jays traded minor league right-handers Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein. Hicks joins Toronto with a 3.67 ERA in 40 appearances this season. This is the second consecutive season Montgomery has been traded at the deadline. Last season, the Yankees sent the starter to St. Louis in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader. Montgomery owns a 6-9 record with a 3.42 ERA in 21 starts with the Cardinals this season.

Angels add Cron, Grichuk

The Los Angeles Angels have reacquired slugger C.J. Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk in a trade with the Colorado Rockies. The Angels sent minor league pitchers Mason Albright and Jake Madden to the Rockies on Sunday in the deal that brought two former Angels first-round draft picks back to the team. Cron spent his first four major league seasons with Los Angeles, hitting 59 of his 186 career home runs. He is batting .260 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI this season for the Rockies. Grichuk was selected by the Angels one pick before Mike Trout in the 2009 draft. Los Angeles traded him to St. Louis before he reached the majors and began a 10-year career with the Cardinals, Toronto and Colorado. Grichuk is batting .308 in 64 games this season for the Rockies.

Orioles demote Wells

The Baltimore Orioles are giving right-hander Tyler Wells a rest, and the question now is whether his replacement will come from the trade market or from within. The Orioles optioned Wells to Bowie on Sunday before their game against the New York Yankees. Wells is among the major league leaders with a 1.02 WHIP, and he's posted a 7-6 record with a 3.80 ERA, but he's lasted only nine innings total in three starts since the All-Star break.

Braves acquire infielder

The Atlanta Braves added veteran infielder Nicky Lopez in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The major league-leading Braves sent left-hander Taylor Hearn to Kansas City for the 28-year-old Lopez, who can play shortstop, second base and third. Hearn was designated for assignment by Texas on July 19. He was traded to Atlanta last week for cash, and he got one out in his only appearance with the Braves on Saturday. Lopez hit .213 with 13 RBI in 68 games with Kansas City this season. He is a .248 hitter with 5 home runs and 119 RBI in 520 career games.

GOLF

Boutier wins first major

Celine Boutier became the third woman from France to win a major championship when she closed with a 3-under 68 for a six-shot victory in the Evian Championship. The outcome was never really in doubt as Boutier began the final round with a three-shot lead and opened with two birdies. Brooke Henderson of Canada had a 70 to finish second. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez finished in a five-way tie for third. Boutier is the first Frenchwoman to win the Amundi Evian Championship, which was designated an LPGA major in 2013. She finished at 14-under 270. The other two French women to win LPGA majors were Patricia Meunier-Lebouc in the 2004 Kraft Nabisco Championship and Catherine Lacoste, who won the 1967 U.S. Women's Open as an amateur.

Hodges wins by 7 shots

Lee Hodges shot 4-under 67 in the final round for a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn., and his first PGA Tour victory, setting tournament records with a 260 and a seven-shot win. The victory gets Hodges into the Masters next year and moved him to No. 33 in the FedEx Cup with one tournament left before the postseason. Hodges, who led by five at the start of the round, led by three over J.T. Poston going to the par-5 18th. Poston took a risky shot trying to make eagle and went into the water, leading to triple bogey and a 69. He went from second place alone to a three-way for second, costing him $260,000 and 92 points in the FedEx Cup. Martin Laird and Kevin Streelman also tied for second.

Playoff victory for Cejka

Alex Cejka defeated Padraig Harrington with a birdie on the second playoff hole Sunday to win the Senior British Open at Royal Porthcawl. Cejka, who closed with 5-over 76, birdied the second extra hole to claim his third senior major title after he and Harrington (75) tied at 5-over 289 in miserable wet and windy conditions. Harrington, who also finished runner-up to Darren Clarke last year, narrowly missed an eagle putt on the first extra hole at No. 18. Returning to the 18th, the Irishman duffed a chip from the back of the green and had to settle for a par. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) finished in a six-way tie for 14th. Duke shot a 78 on Sunday to finished with a 12-over 296. Glen Day (Little Rock) posted a 77 on Sunday for a 13-over 297.

FOOTBALL

Bucs' top pick injured

First-round draft pick Calijah Kancey of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was carted off the practice field Sunday with what coach Todd Bowles described as a right calf strain. Kancey was the 19th overall pick in the draft and is expected to be an immediate starter at defensive tackle after drawing comparisons in college to another former Pitt standout, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

Rams sign RB Freeman

The Los Angeles Rams have signed veteran running back Royce Freeman one day after the abrupt retirement of Sony Michel. Freeman joined his fourth NFL team in six pro seasons Sunday. He was with the Houston Texans for the past 1 1/2 seasons, spending most of 2022 on the practice squad. Rams Coach Sean McVay said Saturday that they would add a veteran ball-carrier after the departure of Michel, who informed McVay of his decision that morning.

TENNIS

Swiatek dominates

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek won her fourth title of the year and her first at home by routing Laura Siegemund 6-0, 6-1 in the final of the Poland Open on Sunday. The French Open champion didn't lose a set over the course of the tournament. Swiatek has also won at Doha and Stuttgart this year.

Fritz first in Atlanta

Taylor Fritz won his sixth career title Sunday, beating Aleksandar Vukic of Australia 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4 at the Atlanta Open. The top seed and highest-ranked American at No. 9 tuned up for the U.S. Open with his second victory of the season on hard courts, having won the Delray Beach title in February. He appeared en route to winning this title easily, reaching the final without dropping a set and then holding two match points while leading 6-5 in the second with Vukic serving. But the Australian erased those and then won the tiebreaker to force the deciding set. Fritz, 25, recovered to take the third and deny Vukic his first ATP Tour title.

Zverev wins in Hamburg

Alexander Zverev won the Hamburg (Germany) European Open for the first time on Sunday by beating Laslo Djere 7-5, 6-3. It's the 26-year-old Zverev's first title since winning in Turin, Italy, in November 2021 and he achieved it without dropping a set at his hometown tournament. Zverev began the week denying allegations of assault after the public prosecutor's office in Berlin applied for a penalty order to be made against him.

Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez celebrates with teammates after scoring on a triple by Bobby Witt Jr. during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

