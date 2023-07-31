Hours from deadline, CAPES still short signatures for LEARNS Act ballot referendum

The group that wants to give voters the final say over this year’s public education overhaul championed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says it's racing to gather roughly 4,000 signatures ahead of a deadline Monday afternoon.

Steve Grappe, executive director of Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, said Monday morning his organization has gathered somewhere between 48,000 and 51,000 signatures to put the LEARNS Act on ballots.

To qualify the referendum for the ballot, the group will need to get 54,422 signatures from verified voters by 3 p.m. today. If at least 75% of those signatures are valid, CAPES will be given an additional 30 days to cure the remaining signatures and to collect more.

Thanks to a law passed in the last session, petition efforts also require signatures from voters in 50 counties across the state, up from the previous minimum of 15. In each of the 50 counties, CAPES will need at least 3% of the number of voters who cast ballots in the past gubernatorial election to sign their petition.

Grappe said CAPES has volunteers gathering petitions from Fayetteville to Texarkana. Petition gathers intend to work throughout the morning and early afternoon before delivering their signatures in Little Rock. Once the signatures are in hand, Grappe said his organization would decide how to proceed.

Passing the 145-page LEARNS Act was Sanders' top priority after she took office in January. It quickly passed with the support of historic GOP majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly.

The omnibus education law covers a wide breadth of issues ranging from increasing teacher pay to allowing students to use dollars earmarked for public education to cover the costs of a private or home school education.



