100 years ago

July 31, 1923

FORT SMITH -- City, township and county officers staged three gambling raids yesterday, one among the "higher ups," the others on the boys of the lower social strata, arresting nearly a score of prisoners, all of whom paid fines or forfeited cash bonds in police court today. One dice game was raided on the river bank, and two of the players sought to escape by swimming the Arkansas River. They were "rescued" by the officers just as they were about to go under.

50 years ago

July 31, 1973

Stewart Long, vice president of the Little Rock division of Kroger Food Stores, said Monday that Kroger stores were facing a "drastic shortage of beef which, by this weekend, could lead to the disappearance of some cuts of meat from meat cases and, in some instances, no beef at all." Long [also] said, "The cattle are simply not being brought to market." He said Kroger was trying to find sources for additional beef, but had been able to confirm purchase of only about 15 percent of normal supplies. He said Kroger had an adequate supply of other meats to last through this weekend. Long's statement came on the heels of a statement by Clarence G. Adamy, president of the National Association of Retail Food Chains, who predicted a steadily worsening beef shortage.

25 years ago

July 31, 1998

CONWAY --Three e-mail messages sent by a Department of Human Services administrator and leaked to a judge and others prompted the judge Thursday to refer the messages to a prosecutor because they imply that the governor may have tried to interfere with a court order. Diane O'Connell, director of the department's Children and Family Services Division, stated in the messages that Gov. Mike Huckabee asked the Faulkner County sheriff's office to speed up the release of area manager Sandi Doherty, who earlier this month was serving a two-day jail sentence for contempt of court. The three messages, sent to division employees over the department's computer system on three separate days, also stated that O'Connell was working to prevent employees from going to jail in the future. She sought information about uncooperative judges.

10 years ago

July 31, 2013

TAVARES, Fla. -- A series of explosions rocked a central Florida propane-gas plant late Monday night, igniting a 200-foot-high fireball and sending the sound of "boom after boom after boom" through the neighborhood around it. Eight people were injured, with at least four in critical condition. John Herrell of the Lake County sheriff's office said early Tuesday that no one died despite blasts that ripped through the Blue Rhino propane plant property. Officials initially scrambled to find more than a dozen employees after the explosions. Neighboring houses were evacuated, but no damage to them was reported.