Piece selected for mural on Walker Park’s basketball courts in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city's Arts Council has agreed on a design for a mural to be painted on the basketball courts at Walker Park after asking the artist for changes.

The council voted 6-0 on Wednesday to support a design by Springdale artist Jeremy Navarrette. The work is sponsored by clothing brand AND1 and Walmart, which sells AND1 products. The companies also are paying to refurbish the courts and have a backpack giveaway for children Saturday at the park. Total investment on the project is about $200,000.

Walker Park has one full-sized court with two goals and two half courts with a goal each. Refurbishing work will include resurfacing the courts, replacing goals and adding seating.

Navarrette's piece depicts a generic basketball player covering most of the two smaller courts with a leg stretching to the full-sized courts. A cardinal and blue jay fly within the full-sized court. Colorful foliage and hills make up the background, along with a vibrant blue sky and clouds. The words "born to ball" sit with graffiti-style lettering just above half-court. The AND1 logo sits in the lower left corner, and "Fayetteville, AR," also in graffiti-style lettering, sits on the lower right corner.

The resident-led Arts Council first saw some mock-ups of the piece during its June 19 meeting. Members asked Navarrette to make the AND1 logo smaller and less prominent in the piece. Some versions included depictions of Old Main and the Razorback logo. Arts council members expressed concern over whether the University of Arkansas would allow use of its imagery for the piece.

The revised piece the council selected Wednesday had a smaller AND1 logo and removed any reference to the university.

Some members of the City Council in April were hesitant to accept the deal from the companies to put the mural on the court.

Sonia Harvey, who served on the Arts Council and the City Council representing the south part of town, said she was worried the piece would amount to a giant advertisement on one of the city's most popular parks. Harvey has since resigned because she moved out of the ward.

The council ended up accepting the deal in May with a 7-1 vote. Harvey voted against.

Arts Council member Emily Miller said Wednesday she appreciated the piece's nature theme. She also liked it used a graffiti style for the letters. The city is planning to create a sanctioned wall for graffiti art on Poplar Street southeast of Chestnut Avenue, and the style in the Walker Park piece bodes well for that effort, she said.

"I think it shifts the appeal a little more, maybe, to a youthful basketball crowd, which might be nice," Miller said.

Navarrette told the Arts Council on Wednesday he listened to the group's feedback with the revised piece. He added clouds in the sky and the birds in place of where Old Main was on the original concepts.

"The first thing that comes to mind when I drive into Fayetteville that I've always loved is all the hills and the trees," he said. "So I added a few more layers of the trees and made a little bit of a hill there."

Navarrette began work on the piece Friday.

The project is part of AND1's 30th anniversary celebration. A few other cities have accepted similar arrangements with AND1. Each court features city-specific elements.

For example, an outdoor basketball court at Cordelia Park in Charlotte, N.C., is painted blue and purple for the Charlotte Hornets, the city's NBA team. A court at DeFremery Park in Oakland, Calif., features the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

Joanna Bell, the city's arts and culture director, said she appreciated how Navarrette weaved together the city's urban vibrancy with its natural charm on the forefront.

"This piece is a great addition to our park," she said. "Jeremy has combined a youthful energy and dynamism often found in street art with the natural splendor of the Ozarks."

Artist Jeremy Navarrette (right) of Springdale lays down masking tape Friday, July 28, 2023, with his cousin, Dallas Smith (left) of Springdale to cover the court markings while beginning work on a mural that will cover the basketball court in Walker Park in Fayetteville. The city received a grant from clothing brand AND1 and Walmart to have a mural painted and refurbish the basketball courts at the park. The cityâ€™s Arts Council approved the design for the mural on Wednesday. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



A drawing shows the concept for a mural to be painted by local artist Jeremy Navarrette on the basketball courts at Walker Park in Fayetteville. The city was awarded a grant through clothing brand AND1 and Walmart to refurbish and paint the courts. The city's Arts Council approved the final design on Wednesday. (Courtesy/Fayetteville)

