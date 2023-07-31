PREP FOOTBALL: Bentonville West makes some offensive adjustments as Rice becomes starting quarterback

Dalton Rice will get to see more time on the football field this fall, but not the way Bentonville West Coach Bryan Pratt had envisioned it to happen.

The senior will assume the role of starting quarterback when the Wolverines take the field to begin preseason workouts this morning. Rice, the backup to starter Jake Casey last year, took over the starting spot after Casey was advised not to play following an offseason accident.

Rice started in place of an injured Casey against Springdale Har-Ber last year and threw for 382 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 41-28 West victory. He finished the season completing 53 of 89 passes for 751 yards and 9 touchdowns.

"Luckily for us, we have a quarterback that is proven that he can come in and play," Pratt said. "We were actually going to use Dalton some as a tight end because he really has changed physically. He's about 6-foot-2 now and about 205, and he's become stronger and more physical.

"We had to scrap that and say you're our quarterback, and he's really done a good job. He changes our game plan some because he's more of a runner, and that makes it more difficult on defenses. So we're hoping it will go to our advantage, and we'll see what happens."

Pratt said Casey, who might have broken the school's record for career touchdown passes had he been healthy this year, remains on the Wolverines' roster and traveled with the team during camps and 7-on-7 competitions. Pratt foresees using him to possibly signal plays from the sideline as a way to contribute this fall.

Meanwhile, junior Mason Hawkins now assumes the backup quarterback position for the Wolverines and will also see time at receiver when West hits the field, having had less than three weeks of workouts before they play a scrimmage against Owasso, Okla., in Broken Arrow.

"That's one thing we at Bentonville West are used to," Pratt said. "When we first started the program, we had only one quarterback in the whole program. Now we have multiple quarterbacks in each class, so that gives us some help.

"I told our kids that the first day of practice it's put up or shut up. There's no more 'Hey, we're going to do this, this and this. We've got to do this, this and this.' It's going to happen really fast."

West isn't the only one with changes in store when teams begin preseason practice this week. Springdale won't have its first workout until Tuesday, but the Bulldogs will do so with a new offensive scheme in place.

Springdale Coach Brett Hobbs said his team will now utilize the run-heavy Flexbone formation and put the triple option to use. Among the assistant coaches the Bulldogs added during the offseason is new offensive coordinator Bryce Bray, who played and coached at Harding and installed the Flexbone offense.

"Our offensive identity, hopefully, is going to match what our team's identity is and what we've been preaching for the last two years, and that's toughness," Hobbs said. "That's the Red Dog football that I grew up watching and that Springdale is known for, but we've kind of got away from.

"But I think this summer we honed in on that toughness. I think with our offensive style and mentality it's going to bring back that toughness to Springdale football. We're 100 percent dedicated to the Flexbone and the triple option, and we've been excited about how we progressed."

Charleston officially begins defense of its Class 3A state title when the Tigers hit the practice field this morning, but the moniker of "defending state champion" isn't something Coach Ricky May brings up to his team these days.

"When we got our rings, I told them that was over," May said. "It's time to get back, and we're competing like we always do. We don't feel like there's any bigger target on us than there was last year or even any other year. When you've seen the success we've had, even way back in the 1990s, we always feel like we are the hunted.

"That's OK. We try to tell our kids that we're going to have a hunter mentality anyway. I talk to them all the time about being a shark. Sharks get up early, swim around, bite stuff and remind people that they are still sharks."

May said he plans to see 33 players report to today's drills, which is better than the 29 the Tigers had on last year's roster but not the 41 they enjoyed during spring drills. Charleston will also have to deal with some inexperience as the Tigers replace 15 seniors with a group of sophomores.

"We're happy with our team," May said. "We feel like we can be successful. Obviously we don't have the depth we had last year. We thought up front we were really deep last year. We played six kids in two spots on defense, but we don't have that luxury this year. But we do like the kids we have."