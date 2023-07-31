PREP FOOTBALL: Howard brings experience in first year at CAC

Ryan Howard has entered fall camp in one fashion or another for years, so the first day of practice in Arkansas is no unique occasion for the first-year Central Arkansas Christian coach.

From leading Vestavia Hills (Ala.) High School to spending time as a reserve, starter and coach at the University of Central Arkansas -- Howard has seen and done it all.

At the high school level, today is not the "welcome back" practice that it is in the college ranks; it's the next step in a months-long build-up to the season that began in the spring.

"I've done a lot of fall camps before so [I'm] not really nervous about anything, just excited to get started," Howard said. "The fall camp deal, I mean, it's kind of overrated a little bit in high school. Just because you're able to do so much in the summertime. You obviously put on pads and stuff, that's really the biggest thing."

While Howard and the Mustangs utilized their 10 practice days during the spring and practiced throughout the summer, the next four weeks before they open their season against Lonoke will have a different look to the earlier practices.

"There's a lot of work [to do], and there are even parts of the game that we hadn't even gotten into yet with our guys," Howard said. "And so that's what we'll really start harping on now. You know, for spring and summer, we're more worried about just getting in our base offense and stuff. And now, once fall comes, we'll kind of be [focused on] more situational awareness of the different situations that come up in games."

Howard, 31, spent the last two seasons as an offensive analyst at the University of Missouri where he assisted with the quarterbacks on Coach Eli Drinkwitz's staff.

At CAC, he is teaming up with junior quarterback Grayson Wilson who committed to the University of Arkansas in April. Wilson threw for 1,778 yards and 19 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

Wilson showcased his talent as one of the state's top underclassmen quarterbacks last season. Howard is now trying to fine-tune that talent and help the Mustangs to their first winning season since 2020.

"I think just number one, the biggest thing is just his understanding and processing of what we're asking him to do on offense," Howard said of Wilson's areas for improvement. "I think as time goes on, he's starting to get really, really comfortable in what we're asking him to do and understand what he needs to do to help us be successful with his reads and decision making."

CAC finished 2-8 each of the last two seasons under Coach Tommy Shoemaker. Howard said he isn't worried about preseason predictions or win totals, instead focusing on the day-to-day output of his players.

"Nobody going into the year wants to win two games, everyone wants to win every game," Howard said. "Everybody across the country, no matter what level football is being played, is everybody's talking about, you know, 'This is our year, we're going undefeated, blah, blah, blah and all that,' I think all we're trying to focus on is us and getting better each day at a time and learning everything that we can and doing that and then kind of seeing where the results go.

"I think throughout the summer, guys have pointed out the good and pointed out the bad in the days, and just pointed out the consistent effort that we need on a day-to-day approach to put ourselves in [a position] to not win two games."