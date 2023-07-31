PREP GOLF: Springdale Har-Ber looking for fourth straight state title, hosting Class 6A state tournament

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Har-Ber has won the last three Class 6A girls golf state titles, and the Lady Wildcats hope to get a fourth in 2023 on their home course.

Springdale Country Club will host the Class 6A state girls golf tournament on Sept. 26-27.

Several of the 6A-West Conference teams hope to get a sneak peak of things to come today when Har-Ber hosts the Lady Wildcat Invitational to kick off the start of high school golf season.

"It's always a fun event because you get a little preview of what everybody has," said Har-Ber golf Coach Tim Rippy. "It's a fun event to start the year with a full 18-hole event. We're hosting the state tournament, so it gives all the kids a chance to see the course. Most won't see it again until the practice round of the state tournament."

Eight teams are scheduled to play in today's event, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. Other teams participating are defending Lady Wildcat Invitational champion Rogers Heritage, Rogers High, Bentonville High, Bentonville West, Springdale High, Fayetteville and Class 4A member Farmington.

Rippy said he hopes it will be an 18-hole event, but the extreme heat temperatures could be a factor.

"Hopefully we can get everybody off by 9 o'clock and get done before it gets too bad," Rippy said.

Har-Ber will be without its top golfer senior Charlie Whorton, a three-time all-state selection, who is competing at a tournament in Branson.

Whorton, who finished sixth in last year's state tournament, is expected to lead the Lady Wildcats. Alexa Burkett also returns from last year's state team.

"We do have a lot of new faces this year," Rippy said. "I'm excited to see how they do in competition because we're going to need some of those kids to step up and help us."

Other returning top golfers in the conference include Fayetteville's Elizabeth Lim, who was fifth individually at state last year and another three-time all-state selection.

"She's been our No. 1 probably since she joined the program her ninth-grade year," Fayetteville Coach Scott Williams said. "She's been that good. Hopefully she can lead us to where we're wanting to go. She's definitely got the tools for it."

Fayetteville also returns seniors Beth Sego and Olivia Council and junior Drew Mizanin.

"I've got four of my five from state tournament last year coming back," Williams said. "We're hoping experience will pay off."

Junior Luciana Suarez and sophomore Chloe Comstock are among the top returners for Bentonville High. Lady Tigers Coach Lindsey Davis said freshman Grace Abbruzzese also will factor in.

Bentonville (515) and Fayetteville (517) finished second and third respectively to Har-Ber (510) in the final team scoring at state last year.

After the first day of the state tournament, which doubles as the conference tournament, it was even closer as Har-Ber won the 6A-West Conference title by one stroke, edging out Fayetteville at 256 and Bentonville 258.

"It is a super, super competitive conference," Rippy said. "It is unbelievable how close it has been."

Bentonville West finished fourth in the 6A-West last year and returns top golfers Tatum Potts, Elle Cozad and Madison Bell.

Rogers Heritage returns a senior group led by Mackenzie Reeves, Maggie Nickel and Aubri Martin. Nickel and Martin both placed in the top four of the Lady Wildcat Invitational last year.

Rogers High, meanwhile, has four freshmen at the top of its lineup in Avery Allen and triplet sisters Anna Scudder, Elizabeth Scudder and Kate Scudder.

Springdale High's Aubrey Justice returns as a senior after finishing 15th in the state last year.

"We know that most years that come and go, the West is going to be very competitive for a state championship in the girls," Williams said. "It's panned out that way for the last few years for sure and I think it's going to be that way again this year."